Correio da Manhã

Mundo

Vídeo mostra colapso em universidade de São Petersburgo. 85 pessoas retiradas

Meios de comunicação russos avançam que estavam vários alunos no edifício.
15:39
Vários andares de uma universidade colapsaram em São Petersburgo, na Rússia, ao início da tarde deste sábado. Segundo a RT, cerca de 20 pessoas terão ficado inicialmente presas nos escombros.

Os serviços de emergência locais já afirmaram não existirem vítimas devido a este desabamento. Cerca de 85 pessoas foram retiradas da instituição sem ferimentos, avança a publicação. 

Vladimir Vasylyev, reitor da universidade, referiu, citado pelos media locais, que já não há pessoas nos escombros.

Um vídeo publicado nas redes sociais mostra o momento em que o edifício começa a colapsar durante trabalhos de renovação.









pub

pub

Ver todos os comentários
Para comentar tem de ser utilizador registado, se já é faça
Caso ainda não o seja, clique no link e registe-se em 30 segundos. Participe, a sua opinião é importante!
Próxima notícia