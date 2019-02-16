Vídeo mostra colapso em universidade de São Petersburgo. 85 pessoas retiradas

Meios de comunicação russos avançam que estavam vários alunos no edifício.

15:39

Vladimir Vasylyev, reitor da universidade, referiu, citado pelos media locais, que já não há pessoas nos escombros.

A video of the moment that the 2nd through 5th floors of the St Petersburg IT university began to collapse. 20 or more people may be trapped pic.twitter.com/THp97OaI7y — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) 16 de fevereiro de 2019

Several floors have collapsed at a university in the Russian city of St. Petersburg; up to 20 people may be trapped - Interfax pic.twitter.com/DOX6wELrWm — BNO News (@BNONews) February 16, 2019

#Update: Police and emergency services responding to the scene of the "St Petersburg university" as some people are feared to be under the rubble in the building collapse in #Russia. Picture Credit: @PiterskayaBulka pic.twitter.com/fQ4HSZLdIC — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) February 16, 2019

Vários andares de uma universidade colapsaram em São Petersburgo, na Rússia, ao início da tarde deste sábado. Segundo a RT, cerca de 20 pessoas terão ficado inicialmente presas nos escombros.Os serviços de emergência locais já afirmaram não existirem vítimas devido a este desabamento. Cerca de 85 pessoas foram retiradas da instituição sem ferimentos, avança a publicação.Um vídeo publicado nas redes sociais mostra o momento em que o edifício começa a colapsar durante trabalhos de renovação.