Conheça Mo Robinson, o condutor do 'camião do horror' que transportava 39 cadáveres

Esta quarta-feira foram encontradas 39 pessoas mortas no interior de um camião num parque industrial em Essex, no Reino Unido. Os corpos das vítimas estavam amontoados.

Em comunicado, a polícia de Essex refere que está a proceder à identificação das vítimas. Pode ler-se ainda que o contentor terá dado entrada no país há cerca de três dias, na zona de Holyhead, no País de Gales.

A Polícia de Essex confirma que o camião partiu de Zeebrugge, uma vila costeira na Bélgica, e não da Bulgária, como inicialmente foi divulgado. O veículo pesado terá viajado até Thurrock, na zona de Essex, onde chegou pelas 00h30.



BREAKING: Sky News understands the man arrested on suspicion of murder after 39 people were found dead in Essex is 25-year-old lorry driver Mo Robinson, from Portadown in County Armagh.



