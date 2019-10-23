 
Conheça Mo Robinson, o condutor do 'camião do horror' que transportava 39 cadáveres

Suspeito já foi detido pelas autoridades britânicas.
17:29
Mo Robinson
Mo Robinson FOTO: Direitos Reservados
Já foi identificado o condutor do 'camião do horror', que transportava 39 cadáveres: Mo Robinson tem 25 anos e é irlandês, segundo a polícia local e algumas testemunhas. 

Esta quarta-feira foram encontradas 39 pessoas mortas no interior de um camião num parque industrial em Essex, no Reino Unido. Os corpos das vítimas estavam amontoados. 

Mo Robinson já foi detido pelas autoridades britânicas.

Em comunicado, a polícia de Essex refere que está a proceder à identificação das vítimas. Pode ler-se ainda que o contentor terá dado entrada no país há cerca de três dias, na zona de Holyhead, no País de Gales. 

A Polícia de Essex confirma que o camião partiu de Zeebrugge, uma vila costeira na Bélgica, e não da Bulgária, como inicialmente foi divulgado. O veículo pesado terá viajado até Thurrock, na zona de Essex, onde chegou pelas 00h30.

