Da infância à rainha com o reinado mais longo da história britânica. Veja imagens inéditas de Isabel II

A Rainha do Reino Unido não celebrará o aniversário pela primeira vez em 68 anos à frente da Coroa britânica, devido à pandemia do novo coronavírus.



Isabel II celebra esta terça-feira 94 anos e o

Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Happy birthday, Your Majesty! ? pic.twitter.com/fusEVFsAJT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020







Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday.



In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/T5IUS8MmQj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020

Twitter da família real fez várias publicações que congratulam a monarca."Chefe da Commonwealth, Chefe das Forças Armadas, Chefe de Estado de 16 países e a monarca com o reinado mais longo da história britânica. Esposa, mãe, avó e bisavó. Feliz aniverário, sua Majestade", pode ler-se na primeira publicação.Mas nem sempre foi assim. Antes de ser rainha, Isabel II teve uma infância sem pressões, já que durante a primeira década da sua vida não era a aparente herdeira do trono.Neste vídeo vê-se a então princesa Isabel, com a família, incluindo a irmã mais nova, a princesa Margarida.Nas imagens as duas crianças brincam juntas, a rainha monta um cavalo, dança com a irmã e diverte-se como qualquer criança.