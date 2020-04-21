Da infância à rainha com o reinado mais longo da história britânica. Veja imagens inéditas de Isabel II

Edição Portugal | África
Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020
Happy birthday, Your Majesty! ? pic.twitter.com/fusEVFsAJT
Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2020
In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/T5IUS8MmQj