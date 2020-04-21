 
Da infância à rainha com o reinado mais longo da história britânica. Veja imagens inéditas de Isabel II

Monarca celebra hoje 94 anos.
Mariana Ferreira 12:19
A Rainha do Reino Unido não celebrará o aniversário pela primeira vez em 68 anos à frente da Coroa britânica, devido à pandemia do novo coronavírus.

Isabel II celebra esta terça-feira 94 anos e o Twitter da família real fez várias publicações que congratulam a monarca.

"Chefe da Commonwealth, Chefe das Forças Armadas, Chefe de Estado de 16 países e a monarca com o reinado mais longo da história britânica. Esposa, mãe, avó e bisavó. Feliz aniverário, sua Majestade", pode ler-se na primeira publicação.




Mas nem sempre foi assim. Antes de ser rainha, Isabel II teve uma infância sem pressões, já que durante a primeira década da sua vida não era a aparente herdeira do trono.

Neste vídeo vê-se a então princesa Isabel, com a família, incluindo a irmã mais nova, a princesa Margarida.
Nas imagens as duas crianças brincam juntas, a rainha monta um cavalo, dança com a irmã e diverte-se como qualquer criança.

coroa isabel ii head of the armed the royal family april política interesse humano realeza diplomacia aniversário
