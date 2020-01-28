 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo
2

"É minha responsabilidade continuar o teu legado. Amo-te": LeBron James despede-se de Kobe

Basquetebolista dos Lakers publicou homenagem para o amigo.
Record 11:25
A imagem de LeBron James devastado quando recebeu a notícia da tragédia que vitimou Kobe Bryant e mais oito pessoas, incluindo a sua filha Gianni, de 13 anos, correu mundo e dificilmente há melhor forma de explicar a dor do basquetebolista.

LeBron James precisou de tempo para poder pôr em palavras o que sentia e no Instagram publicou uma emotiva mensagem para o amigo.

"Não estou pronto, mas aqui vou. Estou aqui sentado a tentar escrever algo para este post, mas sempre que tento, começo a chorar de novo só de pensar em ti, na Gigi e na amizade/vínculo/fraternidade que tivemos! Literalmente ouvi a tua voz no domingo de manhã antes de deixar Philly para voltar para Los Angeles. Não pensei nem por um milhão de anos que seria a última conversa que teríamos. WTF !! Estou de coração partido, arrasado!! Amo-te, mano. O meu coração vai para a Vanessa e as crianças. Prometo que continuarei o teu legado! Significas muito para todos nós aqui, especialmente o # LakerNation it e é minha responsabilidade continuar o teu legado! Por favor, envia-me do céu a tua força e cuida de mim!", pode ler-se na mensagem que publicou no Instagram, referindo estar a ser muito difícil superar a tragédia: "há muito mais que te quero dizer, mas não posso neste momento, porque não consigo superar isso! Até encontrarmos-nos novamente, meu irmão!! #Mamba4Life # Gigi4Life"

Ver esta publicação no Instagram

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! . Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life?? #Gigi4Life??

Uma publicação partilhada por LeBron James (@kingjames) a

lebron james instagram kobe bryant gianni desporto distúrbios guerras e conflitos questões sociais basquetebol acidentes e desastres
LeBron James Instagram Kobe Bryant Gianni desporto distúrbios guerras e conflitos questões sociais basquetebol acidentes e desastres
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)