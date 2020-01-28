"É minha responsabilidade continuar o teu legado. Amo-te": LeBron James despede-se de Kobe

A imagem de LeBron James devastado quando recebeu a notícia da tragédia que vitimou Kobe Bryant e mais oito pessoas, incluindo a sua filha Gianni, de 13 anos, correu mundo e dificilmente há melhor forma de explicar a dor do basquetebolista.LeBron James precisou de tempo para poder pôr em palavras o que sentia e no Instagram publicou uma emotiva mensagem para o amigo."Não estou pronto, mas aqui vou. Estou aqui sentado a tentar escrever algo para este post, mas sempre que tento, começo a chorar de novo só de pensar em ti, na Gigi e na amizade/vínculo/fraternidade que tivemos! Literalmente ouvi a tua voz no domingo de manhã antes de deixar Philly para voltar para Los Angeles. Não pensei nem por um milhão de anos que seria a última conversa que teríamos. WTF !! Estou de coração partido, arrasado!! Amo-te, mano. O meu coração vai para a Vanessa e as crianças. Prometo que continuarei o teu legado! Significas muito para todos nós aqui, especialmente o # LakerNation it e é minha responsabilidade continuar o teu legado! Por favor, envia-me do céu a tua força e cuida de mim!", pode ler-se na mensagem que publicou no Instagram, referindo estar a ser muito difícil superar a tragédia: "há muito mais que te quero dizer, mas não posso neste momento, porque não consigo superar isso! Até encontrarmos-nos novamente, meu irmão!! #Mamba4Life # Gigi4Life"