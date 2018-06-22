Correio da Manhã

Famosos criticam casaco de Melania

"Eu não quero saber", dizia a peça de roupa que a primeira dama usou em visita a um centro de detenção de imigrantes.
Está instalada a polémica. Melania Trump visitou esta quinta-feira o centro de detenção de imigrantes ilegais na fronteira com o México onde dezenas de crianças retidas. 

Aquele que parecia ser um ato genuíno de preocupação por parte da primeira-dama, tornou-se mais um momento de muitas críticas à Casa Branca. Porquê? A mulher de Trump escolheu vestir um casaco que dizia "não quero saber" para realizar a visita.
Melania Trump visita crianças imigrantes detidas em centro na fronteira


Donald Trump usou o Twitter para defender a mulher e justificou a escolha de Melania. 

"'Eu não quero saber, e tu?' O que está escrito na parte de trás do casaco da Melania refere-se às notícias falsas. A Melania descobriu o quão desonestos são e não quer mais saber", escreveu o presidente dos EUA.




Chuva de críticas de famosos nas redes sociais

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "É interminável com estes idiotas."




Kathy Griffin - "F*** essas pessoas e f*** quem diz que devemos ser educadas para eles ou manter o decoro."




Judd Apatow - "Vou visitar crianças em prisões de bebés e usar um casaco que diz "f*** bebés". Pergunto-me se alguém vai me perguntar sobre isso."




Jim Carrey - "Nada conforta uma criança refugiada num sequestro federal como uma sessão de fotos com uma modelo eslovena usando um casaco que diz que ela não quer saber da sua miséria."




Patricia Arquette - Tentativa falhada de moda de Melania Trump mostra atitude fútil. "Esta é uma administração de quem consege ter menos classe."

