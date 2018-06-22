Famosos criticam casaco de Melania

"I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?" written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018
It's endless with these morons.https://t.co/Zuph1E6qw7— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) June 22, 2018
The jacket Melanie wore on the way to meeting the kids held in internment camps has "I don’t really care, do you?" written on the back.— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 21, 2018
Fuck these people and fuck anyone who says we should be polite to them or maintain decorum. pic.twitter.com/Velfj2Nr4j
I am gonna visit kids in baby prisons and wear a shirt that says "fuck off babies." I wonder if anyone will ask me about it. https://t.co/B6ZJlRKFN6— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 22, 2018
Nothing comforts a federally-abducted refugee child like a photo op with a Slovenian model wearing a coat that says she doesn’t give two craps about your misery. pic.twitter.com/vqO5GyeRRL— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 22, 2018
Melania Trump attempts her fashion spin on let them eat cake! Meanwhile toddlers are locked in cages. This administration is a who’s who of Classless bottom dwellers.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 21, 2018
