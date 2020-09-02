Faz hoje cinco anos que o menino Alan Kurdi se tornou símbolo da crise dos refugiados

A visão do corpo de Alan, virado para baixo na areia, na zona de rebentação de uma praia ao pé da estância balnear de Bodrum, no sudoeste da Turquia, desencadeou manifestações de indignação por todo o mundo, o que pressionou os líderes europeus a começar a lidar com a crise dos refugiados.

A week ago, the body of a small child was found alone on a beach in Djerba, off the coast of #Tunis.



Several dead bodies have washed ashore these past few weeks.



Five years ago, the whole world cried for #AlanKurdi and we promised «#neveragain»! pic.twitter.com/zRgpCerBGg