Faz hoje cinco anos que o menino Alan Kurdi se tornou símbolo da crise dos refugiados

Durante o mês de agosto, pelo menos mais uma criança foi encontrada morta numa praia, desta vez na Tunísia.
O artista indiano Sudarsan Pattnaik trabalha em uma escultura de areia que representa o menino sírio Alan Kurdi
O artista indiano Sudarsan Pattnaik trabalha em uma escultura de areia que representa o menino sírio Alan Kurdi
O artista indiano Sudarsan Pattnaik trabalha em uma escultura de areia que representa o menino sírio Alan Kurdi
Foi a 02 de setembro de 2015 que o mundo despertou para o flagelo dos refugiados, ao ver o corpo de um menino de três anos na praia. Alan Kurdi morreu afogado no Mediterrâneo quando, juntamente com a sua família, tentava escapar à guerra.
A visão do corpo de Alan, virado para baixo na areia, na zona de rebentação de uma praia ao pé da estância balnear de Bodrum, no sudoeste da Turquia, desencadeou manifestações de indignação por todo o mundo, o que pressionou os líderes europeus a começar a lidar com a crise dos refugiados.

Cinco anos depois, há muros e esculturas na areia que homenageiam a criança e alertam para que nunca seja esquecido o drama. No entanto, durante o mês de agosto, pelo menos mais uma criança  foi encontrada morta numa praia em Djerba, Tunísia. Será que a lição não foi retida?

Djerba Mediterrâneo Aylan Kurdi Alan Kurdi refugiados cinco anos Aylan Kurdi
