Grupo detido por desenhar Grenfell Tower numa caixa de cartão e simular incêndio

I legit cannot believe it. This group of people made a Grenfell tower replica for bonfire night. This is actually sickening. Man are giggling you know! Cant this be considered some form of hate crime or something. #Vex @grenfellinquiry pic.twitter.com/AFI1OExyVn — Gracious K (@Graciouskisay) 5 de novembro de 2018

To disrespect those who lost their lives at Grenfell Tower, as well as their families and loved ones, is utterly unacceptable. https://t.co/i4PeM2cGBd — Theresa May (@theresa_may) 5 de novembro de 2018

O caso está a indignar o Reino Unido, a polícia britânica deteve cinco homens depois destes terem publicado nas redes sociais um vídeo onde simulam, com uma caixa de cartão, o incêndio na Grenfell Tower, que vitimou dezenas de pessoas em 2017.Na caixa estão desenhadas diversas janelas com "pessoas" em apuros. Um dos homens agarra na caixa e coloca a mesma em cima de chamas, de modo a simular o desastre que matou 71 pessoas em junho de 2017.Theresa May, primeira-ministra do Reino Unido reagiu no Twitter e classificou o ato como "inaceitável".As autoridades confirmaram a detenção dos cinco homens com idades compreendidas entre os 19 e 55 anos.