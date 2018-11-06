Correio da Manhã

Grupo detido por desenhar Grenfell Tower numa caixa de cartão e simular incêndio

Theresa May, primeira-ministra do Reino Unido, reagiu no Twitter e classificou o ato como "inaceitável".
O caso está a indignar o Reino Unido, a polícia britânica deteve cinco homens depois destes terem publicado nas redes sociais um vídeo onde simulam, com uma caixa de cartão, o incêndio na Grenfell Tower, que vitimou dezenas de pessoas em 2017.

Na caixa estão desenhadas diversas janelas com "pessoas" em apuros. Um dos homens agarra na caixa e coloca a mesma em cima de chamas, de modo a simular o desastre que matou 71 pessoas em junho de 2017.




Theresa May, primeira-ministra do Reino Unido reagiu no Twitter e classificou o ato como "inaceitável".



As autoridades confirmaram a detenção dos cinco homens com idades compreendidas entre os 19 e 55 anos.

