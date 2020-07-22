 
Históricas salas de música ao vivo Gorilla e Deaf Institute em Manchester salvas do encerramento

Impacto da pandemia de Covid-19 levou anterior proprietário a atirar a toalha ao chão. Novos investidores prometem regresso à normalidade.
Iúri Martins 08:59
Concerto de Idles na sala Gorilla em Manchester
Concerto de Idles na sala Gorilla em Manchester FOTO: Getty Images
A Gorilla e a Deaf Institute, duas das mais importantes salas de espetáculos ao vivo da cidade de Manchester, em Inglaterra, foram resgatadas por um novo comprador. Os espaços estavam em risco de fechar depois do anterior proprietário, a Mission Mars, ter atirado a toalha ao chão devido ao impacto económico da pandemia de Covid-19.

A Tokyo Industries, que já conta com um vasto historial em termos de operação de salas de espetáculos, decidiu resgatar os espaços e promete o regresso ao normal mal seja possível.

Todos os funcionários dos espaços vão continuar sob contrato, segundo uma diretiva divulgada pelos novos proprietários. 

covid-19 gorilla deaf institute manchester inglaterra mission mars economia negócios e finanças
