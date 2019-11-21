 
Imagina uma águia a transportar um cão bebé? O pequeno Wandi é prova disso

Donos do quintal onde foi deixado o cão ficaram surpreendidos quando viram a marca das garras da águia.
Correio da Manhã 08:59
Jane Guiney não quis acreditar quando encontrou o pequeno Wandi no seu quintal, na Austrália. A mulher sabia que não era possível que algum humano o tivesse abandonado na sua residência porque a casa estava completamente vedada.

Decidiu levar o cachorro, que chorava assustado, ao veterinário onde lhe explicaram que o animal terá sido transportado por uma águia devido às marcas das garras que apresentava no corpo.

"Ele tinha marcas nas costas e não havia outros filhos por perto", revelou o veterinário Bec Day à ABC News.

O animal pertence à raça Dingo, uma espécie de cão selvagem. Foi entregue à Fundação australiana de Dingos e apelidado de Wandi. 

Ver esta publicação no Instagram

Meet Wandi. He is our newest addition to our DDC family and what a story he has. Wandi was found alone as a 4-5 week old cub on a private property in Victoria's eastern highlands. He was brought to DDC by WIRES, where we have taken him under our care pending DNA results for dingo purity. After weeks of anxious waiting, results from UNSW's genetics lab revealed Wandi is a 100% PURE VICTORIAN HIGHLANDS DINGO. He is living proof that the dingo is still prevailing in its purest form in Victoria. Wandi will become part of our breeding program, adding new genes to increase strength and diversity of our captive insurance population of pure dingoes we have at our sanctuary. We believe Wandi was stolen by an eagle and dropped - he had sustained wounds on his back, and his nails were worn down suggesting he had travelled far on foot before being found. You can follow Wandi @wandi_dingo to watch him grow ?? ??Follow our other socials ?? @wandi_dingo @pumbahthedingo @dingowhiskers #dingo #dingoesofinstagram #canisdingo #savethedingo #alpinedingo #conservation #rewilding #coexistence #creatingawareness #savingspecies #protectingnature #threatenedspecies #wildlifeconservation #australiannative #australianwildlife #natureinspires #naturelovers #melbswest #dyobmelbourne #melbournenotes #visitmelbourne #meltoncitymuchmore #wandervictoria #animalencounter #puppylove #notforprofit

Uma publicação partilhada por Dingo Discovery Sanctuary (@dingodiscovery) a

dingo austrália cão bebé quintal águia
