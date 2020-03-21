 
Lenda da música Country Kenny Rogers morre aos 81 anos

Lusa 07:39
Kenny Rogers
Kenny Rogers FOTO: Eric Henderson / Reuters
O cantor de música 'country' Kenny Rogers morreu este sábado, em sua casa, aos 81 anos.

Ator e compositor de êxitos como "The Gambler", "Lucille", "Lady" ou "Islands in the Stream", Kenny Rogers morreu na sua casa, em Sandy Springs, Geórgia, segundo a Associated Press.

O músico estava sujeito a cuidados hospitalares e morreu de causas naturais, acrescentou a mesma fonte.

"O Rogers morreu tranquilamente em casa, de causas naturais, sob cuidados hospitalares e rodeado pela família", informou a SKH Music num comunicado. 

Ao longo de vários anos, o artista atuou em dueto com Dolly Parton, com quem percorreu vários países em digressão.
