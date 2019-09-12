 
Mulher fica totalmente desfigurada após ser picada por uma aranha

Uma outra vítima da "falsa viúva-negra" ficou sem conseguir andar.
Correio da Manhã 13:31
Uma mulher ficou com a cara totalmente desfigurada após ser picada por uma aranha, conhecida no Reino Unido como "falsa viúva-negra". 

Natalie Pumfrey, de 32 anos, conta ao jornal britânico The Mirror que sentiu a picada enquanto dormia com o filho de dois anos. Mas que sacudiu o aracnídeo e continuou a dormir. Na manhã seguinte, a mulher acordou com a cara inchada e com bastante dificuldade em abrir os olhos. 

No hospital, Natalie ficou a saber que tinha sido picada por uma "falsa viúva-negra". 




A picada desta espécie é bastante dolorosa e grave. A aranha é muitas vezes confundida com a "viúva negra", que pode matar numa só picada. 

Esta segunda-feira, o Daily Mirror, dava conta de uma história que aconteceu na cidade de Southampton, no Reino Unido. Um homem ficou sem conseguir andar após ser picado várias vezes no mesmo sítio por uma "falsa viúva-negra". O filho de três anos também foi picado, mas não foi tão grave porque as picadas foram em vários locais do corpo.
reino unido natalie pumfrey saúde questões sociais crime lei e justiça interesse humano
