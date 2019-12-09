Netflix lidera na corrida aos Globos de Ouro com seis nomeações no filme Marriage Story

O drama Marriage Story, da Netflix, lidera as nomeações para os Globos de Ouro concorrendo a seis prémios. Segue-se o filme de gangsters O Irlandês, também da Netflix, com cinco nomeações.Os dois filmes também vão disputar a categoria de Melhor Drama com 1917, um filme de guerra, com Joker, e com Two Popes.Os filmes nomeados para a categoria de Melhor Comédia ou Musical são Dolemite is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, o mistério Knives Out, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood de Quentin Tarantino e o filme biográfico sobre Elton John Rocketman.A Apple Inc também conseguiu as suas primeiras nomeações, com The Morning Show, que conseguiu nomeações de Jennifer Aniston e de Reese Witherspoon.Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")Annette Bening ("The Report")Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers")Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")Daniel Craig ("Knives Out")Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit")Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite Is My Name")"Frozen II" (Disney)"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" (Universal)"Missing Link" (United Artists Releasing)"Toy Story 4" (Disney)"The Lion King" (Disney)Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")Sam Mendes ("1917")Todd Phillips ("Joker")Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")Christian Bale ("Ford v Ferrari")Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory")Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")Awkwafina ("The Farewell")Ana de Armas ("Knives Out")Cate Blanchett ("Where’d You Go, Bernadette")Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart")Emma Thompson ("Late Night")"Big Little Lies" (HBO)"The Crown" (Netflix)"Killing Eve" (BBC America)"The Morning Show" (Apple TV Plus)"Succession" (HBO)Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")Renée Zellweger ("Judy")"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Sony)"Jojo Rabbit" (Fox Searchlight)"Knives Out" (Lionsgate)"Rocketman" (Paramount)"Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)"The Irishman" (Netflix)"Marriage Story" (Netflix)"1917" (Universal)"Joker" (Warner Bros.)"The Two Popes" (Netflix)Em atualização