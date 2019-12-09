 
Netflix lidera na corrida aos Globos de Ouro com seis nomeações no filme Marriage Story

A Apple Inc também conseguiu as suas primeiras nomeações, com The Morning Show.
SÁBADO 14:08
Globos de Ouro
Globos de Ouro FOTO: Reuters
O drama Marriage Story, da Netflix, lidera as nomeações para os Globos de Ouro concorrendo a seis prémios. Segue-se o filme de gangsters O Irlandês, também da Netflix, com cinco nomeações. 

Os dois filmes também vão disputar a categoria de Melhor Drama com 1917, um filme de guerra, com Joker, e com Two Popes

Os filmes nomeados para a categoria de Melhor Comédia ou Musical são Dolemite is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, o mistério Knives Out, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood de Quentin Tarantino e o filme biográfico sobre Elton John Rocketman

A Apple Inc também conseguiu as suas primeiras nomeações, com The Morning Show, que conseguiu nomeações de Jennifer Aniston e de Reese Witherspoon. 

Veja as categorias principais: 

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Qualquer Filme

Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")
Annette Bening ("The Report")
Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")
Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers")
Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")

Melhor Ator num Filme - Musical ou Comédia

Daniel Craig ("Knives Out")
Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit")
Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")
Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite Is My Name")

Melhor Filme de Animação

"Frozen II" (Disney)
"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" (Universal)
"Missing Link" (United Artists Releasing)
"Toy Story 4" (Disney)
"The Lion King" (Disney)

Melhor Realizador de Cinema 

Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")
Sam Mendes ("1917")
Todd Phillips ("Joker")
Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")
Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Melhor Ator de Cinema - Drama
Christian Bale ("Ford v Ferrari")
Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory")
Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")
Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")
Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")

Melhor Atriz de Cinema - Musical ou Comédia
Awkwafina ("The Farewell")
Ana de Armas ("Knives Out")
Cate Blanchett ("Where’d You Go, Bernadette")
Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart")
Emma Thompson ("Late Night")

Melhor Série Televisiva - Drama
"Big Little Lies" (HBO)
"The Crown" (Netflix)
"Killing Eve" (BBC America)
"The Morning Show" (Apple TV Plus)
"Succession" (HBO)

Melhor Atriz de Cinema - Drama
Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")
Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")
Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")
Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")
Renée Zellweger ("Judy")

Melhor Filme - Musical ou Comédia
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Sony)
"Jojo Rabbit" (Fox Searchlight)
"Knives Out" (Lionsgate)
"Rocketman" (Paramount)
"Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)

Melhor Filme - Drama
"The Irishman" (Netflix)
"Marriage Story" (Netflix)
"1917" (Universal)
"Joker" (Warner Bros.)
"The Two Popes" (Netflix)

Em atualização
