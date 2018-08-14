Correio da Manhã

Polícia confirma que ataque em Londres foi terrorismo

Condutor do veículo já foi detido.
08:06
Um carro bateu numa barreira de segurança do lado de fora do Parlamento, provocando uma enorme resposta da polícia em Londres. As autoridades estão a confirmar que este ataque foi terrorista.




De acordo com a polícia metropolitana local, o condutor é um homem e já terá sido detido pelas autoridades. 

Algumas pessoas que circulavam naquela zona a pé ficaram feridas, segundo a mesma fonte.


A polícia britânica vai manter-se no local. As ruas estão a ser isoladas e, de acordo com a Sky News, há "dezenas de polícias armados no local" e pelo menos 10 viaturas permanecem no perímetro.


Nenhuma das pessoas que ficaram feridas corre risco de vida, anunciou a polícia.

Na sequência deste incidente e por questões de segurança foi encerrada estação de metro de Westminster, em Londres, segundo as forças de segurança.

O trânsito também foi cortado numa grande área em torno do Parlamento britânico.





