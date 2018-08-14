Polícia confirma que ataque em Londres foi terrorismo

Condutor do veículo já foi detido.

08:06

The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command is investigating an incident in #Westminster this morning during which a number of people were injured. Keep following @metpoliceuk for updates. https://t.co/mcyVXyiOPi — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 14 de agosto de 2018

At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 14, 2018

Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018

Um carro bateu numa barreira de segurança do lado de fora do Parlamento, provocando uma enorme resposta da polícia em Londres. As autoridades estão a confirmar que este ataque foi terrorista.De acordo com a polícia metropolitana local, o condutor é um homem e já terá sido detido pelas autoridades.Algumas pessoas que circulavam naquela zona a pé ficaram feridas, segundo a mesma fonte.A polícia britânica vai manter-se no local. As ruas estão a ser isoladas e, de acordo com a Sky News, há "dezenas de polícias armados no local" e pelo menos 10 viaturas permanecem no perímetro.

Nenhuma das pessoas que ficaram feridas corre risco de vida, anunciou a polícia.

Na sequência deste incidente e por questões de segurança foi encerrada estação de metro de Westminster, em Londres, segundo as forças de segurança.

O trânsito também foi cortado numa grande área em torno do Parlamento britânico.













