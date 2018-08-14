Polícia confirma que ataque em Londres foi terrorismo

The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command is investigating an incident in #Westminster this morning during which a number of people were injured. Keep following @metpoliceuk for updates. https://t.co/mcyVXyiOPi— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 14 de agosto de 2018
At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 14, 2018
Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn— Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018
Incident outside Parliament! Man arrested and taken away by armed police!! #Westminster #Parliament pic.twitter.com/KMKjOX35F2— Ukfootballflags (@ukfootballflags) 14 de agosto de 2018
Nenhuma das pessoas que ficaram feridas corre risco de vida, anunciou a polícia.
Na sequência deste incidente e por questões de segurança foi encerrada estação de metro de Westminster, em Londres, segundo as forças de segurança.
O trânsito também foi cortado numa grande área em torno do Parlamento britânico.
