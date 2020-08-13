 
Imagens impressionantes mostram polícia a salvar homem de cadeira de rodas de ser colhido por comboio

Homem de 66 anos ficou a escassos centímetros do veículo ferroviário.
Correio da Manhã 21:46
Imagens impressionantes mostram polícia a salvar homem de cadeira de rodas de ser colhido por comboio FOTO: Direitos Reservados
Erika Urrea, um polícia que estava a fazer patrulha em Lodi, na Califórnia, salvou um homem de 66 anos de cadeira de rodas que ficou preso nos trilhos de uma linha ferroviária. As imagens captadas pela câmara corporal do agente mostram o salvamento arrepiante do polícia que ao se aperceber da situação saiu a correr do carro para arrancar o homem da cadeira de rodas. 

Numa ação que demorou escassos segundos, o polícia conseguiu puxar o homem da cadeira de rodas, que estava presa na linha, evitando que este fosse colhido pelo comboio. Este ficou a apenas alguns centímetros do comboio que passou logo de seguida. 

Apesar da atitude imediata do polícia, o homem ficou com alguns ferimentos na perna e foi encaminhado para o hospital. 

erika urrea califórnia lodi questões sociais
