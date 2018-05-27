Correio da Manhã

Filme da Netflix é tão assustador que espectadores não conseguem ver até ao fim

"Quase fiz xixi nas minhas calças enquanto via Veronica", disse quem o tentou ver.
Por Marta Ferreira|12:39
Um filme original da Netflix, baseado numa história real, está a deixar os utilizadores aterrorizados.

Chama-se "Veronica", é um filme espanhol dirigido por Paco Plaza, e segue a jornada de uma adolescente espanhola que decide usar um tabuleiro Ouija durante um eclipse solar para contactar o pai que morreu. 

A jovem decide usar o tabuleiro com as colegas de turma Diana e Rosa para a ajudarem. Inicialmente, o trio consegue contactar o namorado de Diana, mas de repente tudo parece correr mal quando Veronica desmaia numa espécie de convulsão que assusta as amigas. Nos dias seguintes, o terror instala-se na vida da jovem.

Os fãs de filmes de terror estão a reagir nas redes sociais e muitos são aqueles que não o conseguem ver até ao fim. 



















A história pode tornar-se ainda mais assustadora porque é baseada em factos reais. 

Em 1992, a polícia de Madrid investigou a morte misteriosa de uma jovem que morreu no hospital pouco depois de usar um tabuleiro Ouija. O caso nunca foi realmente resolvido e permanece "inexplicável" até hoje. 





