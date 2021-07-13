Já são conhecidos os nomeados para os Emmy 2021

Séries "The Crown" e "The Mandalorian" são as preferidas. Veja a lista completa.
Correio da Manhã17:01
Emmys
FOTO: Getty Images
Foram revelados esta terça-feira os nomeados para os Emmy 2021. As séries "The Crown" e "The Mandalorian" são as preferidas, com 24 noemações cada.
A HBO e HBO MAX lideram as redes de streaming, com 130 nomeações, seguidas pela Netflix, com 129.
Conheça a lista completa:
Talk-shows:
"Conan" "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
Competições/concursos:
"The Amazing Race" "Nailed It!" "RuPaul's Drag Race" "Top Chef" "The Voice"
Atriz principal em série de comédia:
Aidy Bryant, "Shrill" Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant" Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish" Allison Janney, "Mom" Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Ator principal em série de comédia:
Anthony Anderson, "black-ish" Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" William H. Macy, "Shameless" Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"
Série de comédia:
"black-ish" "Cobra Kai" "Emily In Paris" "The Flight Attendant" "Hacks" "The Kominsky Method" "Pen15" "Ted Lasso"
Ator principal em mini série ou filme:
Paul Bettany, "WandaVision" Hugh Grant, "The Undoing" Ewan McGregor, "Halston" Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton" Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"
Atriz principal em mini série ou filme:
Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You" Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha" Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision" Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen’s Gambit" Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown
Mini série:
"I May Destroy You" "Mare of Easttown" "The Queen’s Gambit" "The Underground Railroad" "WandaVision"
Atriz principal em série de drama:
Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment" Olivia Colman, "The Crown" Emma Corrin, "The Crown" Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale" Mj Rodriguez, "Pose" Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"
Ator principal em série de drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country" Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton" Billy Porter, "Pose" Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"
Série de drama:
"The Boys" "Bridgerton" "The Crown" "The Handmaid’s Tale" "Lovecraft Country" "The Mandalorian" "Pose" "This Is Us"