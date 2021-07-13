 
Já são conhecidos os nomeados para os Emmy 2021

Séries "The Crown" e "The Mandalorian" são as preferidas. Veja a lista completa.
Correio da Manhã 17:01
Emmys
Emmys FOTO: Getty Images
Foram revelados esta terça-feira os nomeados para os Emmy 2021. As séries "The Crown" e "The Mandalorian" são as preferidas, com 24 noemações cada.

A HBO e HBO MAX lideram as redes de streaming, com 130 nomeações, seguidas pela Netflix, com 129.

Conheça a lista completa:

Talk-shows:

"Conan"
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Competições/concursos:

"The Amazing Race"
"Nailed It!"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"Top Chef"
"The Voice"

Atriz principal em série de comédia:

Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"
Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"
Allison Janney, "Mom"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Ator principal em série de comédia:

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
William H. Macy, "Shameless"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

Série de comédia:

"black-ish"
"Cobra Kai"
"Emily In Paris"
"The Flight Attendant"
"Hacks"
"The Kominsky Method"
"Pen15"
"Ted Lasso"

Ator principal em mini série ou filme:

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"
Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
Ewan McGregor, "Halston"
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"

Atriz principal em mini série ou filme:

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"
Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"
Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"
Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen’s Gambit"
Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown

Mini série:

"I May Destroy You"
"Mare of Easttown"
"The Queen’s Gambit"
"The Underground Railroad"
"WandaVision"

Atriz principal em série de drama:

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"
Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"
Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"
Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Ator principal em série de drama:
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"
Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"
Billy Porter, "Pose"
Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Série de drama:

"The Boys"
"Bridgerton"
"The Crown"
"The Handmaid’s Tale"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Pose"
"This Is Us"


