Já são conhecidos os nomeados para os Emmy 2021

Foram revelados esta terça-feira os nomeados para os Emmy 2021. As séries "The Crown" e "The Mandalorian" são as preferidas, com 24 noemações cada.A HBO e HBO MAX lideram as redes de streaming, com 130 nomeações, seguidas pela Netflix, com 129.Conheça a lista completa:"Conan""The Daily Show with Trevor Noah""Jimmy Kimmel Live!""Last Week Tonight with John Oliver""The Late Show with Stephen Colbert""The Amazing Race""Nailed It!""RuPaul's Drag Race""Top Chef""The Voice"Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"Allison Janney, "Mom"Jean Smart, "Hacks"Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"William H. Macy, "Shameless"Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"Kenan Thompson, "Kenan""black-ish""Cobra Kai""Emily In Paris""The Flight Attendant""Hacks""The Kominsky Method""Pen15""Ted Lasso"Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"Ewan McGregor, "Halston"Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen’s Gambit"Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"I May Destroy You""Mare of Easttown""The Queen’s Gambit""The Underground Railroad""WandaVision"Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"Olivia Colman, "The Crown"Emma Corrin, "The Crown"Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"Billy Porter, "Pose"Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason""The Boys""Bridgerton""The Crown""The Handmaid’s Tale""Lovecraft Country""The Mandalorian""Pose""This Is Us"