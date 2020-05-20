"Pensa que é o dono dos Pink Floyd": Roger Waters arrasa David Gilmour

Edição Portugal | África
Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world. Watching "Mother" reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is. pic.twitter.com/F4fxQCfbd6— Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) May 17, 2020
An announcement from me. And when I mention the @pinkfloyd website, I also mean the Facebook page and all the rest. pic.twitter.com/x9T8CIAAMp— Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) May 19, 2020