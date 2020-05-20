 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Cultura
4

"Pensa que é o dono dos Pink Floyd": Roger Waters arrasa David Gilmour

Baixista acusa Gilmour de não o deixar entrar no site e redes sociais da banda.
Correio da Manhã 19:55
Roger Waters
David Gilmour
Roger Waters
David Gilmour
Roger Waters
David Gilmour
A relação entre Roger Waters e David Gilmour parece não estar em vias de melhorar. O baixista acusa Gilmour de lhe cortar o acesso ao site e redes sociais dos Pink Floyd.

A polémica começou porque Waters queria partilhar a nova versão de 'Mother' nos canais oficiais da banda mas Gilmour baniu-o do site. Não há qualquer material do baixista nos canais oficiais da banda, atirou.


"Acha que é o dono dos Pink Floyd, que os Pink Floyd são ele, que eu sou irrelevante", disse Roger Waters.
pink floyd roger waters david gilmour estilo de vida e lazer cultura música rock waters
Pink Floyd Roger Waters David Gilmour estilo de vida e lazer cultura música rock Waters
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)