 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo
2

Ameaça de bomba em Bruxelas. Três centros comerciais foram evacuados

"Pacotes suspeitos" foram encontrados pelas autoridades, na Bélgica.
10 de Maio de 2019 às 18:33
Ameaça de bomba em Bruxelas. Centro comercial foi evacuado
Ameaça de bomba em Bruxelas. Centro comercial foi evacuado FOTO: Twitter

Relacionadas

Uma ameaça de bomba obrigou esta sexta-feira à evacuação de três centros comerciais, um dos quais o Centro Comercial Wolowe, em Bruxelas, na Bélgica.

"A investigação está em andamento pelos serviços especializados da polícia federal. Um perímetro de segurança foi estabelecido e estamos em contacto constante com a polícia", disse um dos elementos.

Segundo avança a imprensa belga, foram encontrados "pacotes suspeitos" pelas autoridades.

A presença policial foi reforçada.








Em atualização
Continuar a ler
bruxelas bélgica meteorologia
Bruxelas Bélgica meteorologia
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)