Avião parte-se em dois ao aterrar na Índia no meio de tempestade com 190 passageiros a bordo

Air India Express flight en route from Dubai skids off runway while landing at Kozhikode: Reports say 180 passengers on board. The flight from Dubai skid off the runway while landing. More details awaited.

AirIndia Express just crashed in Malappuram International Airport. Flight was coming from Dubai.

Pilot reported to be dead.

No ignition. Which may had lead to more major disaster.

Prayers to the passengers, crews and their families.

Um avião com 191 passageiros a bordo despenhou-se ao aterrar na pista de um aeroporto na Índia.De acordo com o Times of India, a aeronave da Air India Dubai Express partiu-se em dois ao aterrar na pista do aeroporto de Karipur, em Calicute, no estado indiano de Kerala.O avião proveniente do Dubai falhou a aterragem no meio de uma tempestade.Segundo a imprensa internacional, as equipas de Força Nacional de Resposta a Desastres encontram-se a caminho do local para prosseguirem com as operações de busca e resgate.Em atualização