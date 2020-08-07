 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo
1

Avião parte-se em dois ao aterrar na Índia no meio de tempestade com 190 passageiros a bordo

Aeronave da Air India Dubai Express partiu-se em dois ao aterrar na pista do aeroporto de Karipur, em Calicute.
Correio da Manhã 16:35
Avião com 191 passageiros a bordo despenha-se na Índia
Avião parte-se em dois ao aterrar na Índia no meio de tempestade com 190 passageiros a bordo
Avião parte-se em dois ao aterrar na Índia no meio de tempestade com 190 passageiros a bordo
Avião com 191 passageiros a bordo despenha-se na Índia
Avião parte-se em dois ao aterrar na Índia no meio de tempestade com 190 passageiros a bordo
Avião parte-se em dois ao aterrar na Índia no meio de tempestade com 190 passageiros a bordo
Avião com 191 passageiros a bordo despenha-se na Índia
Avião parte-se em dois ao aterrar na Índia no meio de tempestade com 190 passageiros a bordo
Avião parte-se em dois ao aterrar na Índia no meio de tempestade com 190 passageiros a bordo
Um avião com 191 passageiros a bordo despenhou-se ao aterrar na pista de um aeroporto na Índia.

De acordo com o Times of India, a aeronave da Air India Dubai Express partiu-se em dois ao aterrar na pista do aeroporto de Karipur, em Calicute, no estado indiano de Kerala.

O avião proveniente do Dubai falhou a aterragem no meio de uma tempestade.

Segundo a imprensa internacional, as equipas de Força Nacional de Resposta a Desastres encontram-se a caminho do local para prosseguirem com as operações de busca e resgate.


Em atualização
índia economia negócios e finanças transportes queda
Índia economia negócios e finanças transportes queda
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)