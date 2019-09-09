 
Baixa de Baltimore evacuada após descoberta de veículo com quase 4000 litros de combustível

Autocaravana foi desocberta numa garagem subterrânea.
Correio da Manhã 20:00
FOTO: Twitter
Inner Harbor de Baltimore, um centro de atrações na baixa da cidade, foi esta segunda-feira parcialmente evacuado após ter sido descoberto um veículo suspeito com perto de quatro mil de combustível numa garagem subterrânea.

De acordo com o jornal Baltimore Sun, a polícia local descobriu a autocaravana esta manhã e estão a ser evacuados vários edifícios e escritórios. 

As autoridades pedem que a população evite aquela área. Um forte bloco policial foi mobilizado ao local. 

O Inner Harbor de Baltimore é um centro de atrações na cidade de Baltimore, situada no estado norte-americano de Maryland, que possui vários pontos de interesse como museus, um planetário, restaurantes, bares ou um oceanário. 
