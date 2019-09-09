Baixa de Baltimore evacuada após descoberta de veículo com quase 4000 litros de combustível

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
Inner Harbor Evacuated for Vehicle Investigation (Inner Harbor, Baltimore) A van containing 1,000 gallons of gasoline has prompted an evacuation of the northwest harbor area. https://t.co/d8P5SZk1ZJ pic.twitter.com/mPtV9ZQfml— Citizen Breaking Baltimore (@CitizenAppBALT) September 9, 2019