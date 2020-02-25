 
Duffy, a cantora que se popularizou com 'Mercy' e desapareceu. Foi violada e mantida em cativeiro

Artista publicou no Instagram um texto onde revela a razão para o desaparecimento de quase dez anos.
Correio da Manhã 20:15
Duffy, a cantora que se popularizou com 'Mercy' e desapareceu. Foi violada e mantida em cativeiro FOTO: Direitos Reservados
"A verdade é que, e por favor acreditem em mim porque agora estou bem, fui raptada, violada e mantida em cativeiro durante vários dias". A revelação foi feita por Duffy numa publicação na rede social Instagram. A cantora que se popularizou com a música 'Mercy' há mais de 10 anos estava 'desaparecida' desde então.



Num texto emocionado, a artista revela as razões para ter estado afastada da ribalta. "Perguntei-me a mim mesma, como poderei eu cantar com o coração se ele está partido?", escreveu a cantora que chegou a ser considerada como uma das grandes promessas da música no Reino Unido.

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

Duffy vai divulgar uma entrevista nas próximas semanas onde promete esclarecer todas as dúvidas e perguntas dos seguidores e fãs.
duffy artes cultura e entretenimento cantora duffy duffy violada duffy raptada duffy música
