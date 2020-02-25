Duffy, a cantora que se popularizou com 'Mercy' e desapareceu. Foi violada e mantida em cativeiro

"A verdade é que, e por favor acreditem em mim porque agora estou bem, fui raptada, violada e mantida em cativeiro durante vários dias". A revelação foi feita por Duffy numa publicação na rede social Instagram. A cantora que se popularizou com a música 'Mercy' há mais de 10 anos estava 'desaparecida' desde então.Num texto emocionado, a artista revela as razões para ter estado afastada da ribalta. "Perguntei-me a mim mesma, como poderei eu cantar com o coração se ele está partido?", escreveu a cantora que chegou a ser considerada como uma das grandes promessas da música no Reino Unido.Duffy vai divulgar uma entrevista nas próximas semanas onde promete esclarecer todas as dúvidas e perguntas dos seguidores e fãs.