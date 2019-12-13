Milhares de 'peixes-pénis' escondem areal de praia na Califórnia

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
Depois de várias tempestades de inverno no norte da Califórnia, foram várias as 'criaturas' de cor rosa que deram à costa. Imagens partilhadas nas redes sociais mostram os uma praia, a cerca de 80 quilómetros de São Francisco, cheia de 'peixes-pénis'.
De acordo com a revista Nature, as criaturas são vermes marinhos chamados vermes gordos hospedeiros mas são mais conhecidas como peixe-pénis. A espécie normalmente esconde-se na areia, por baixo dos pés dos banhistas, mas as tempestades fizeram com que a espécie fosse exposta.
View this post on Instagram
SHOOK Thousands of these marine worms—called fat innkeeper worms, or “penis fish”—were found on Drake’s Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. ? A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone, leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface. Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand. . . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio! ( : Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)
As gaivotas gostam de comer o peixe mas a espécie também é uma iguaria humana. Na Coreia do Sul dão-lhe o nome de gaebul.