Personal trainer mostra como fica inchada após comer ovos, laticínos e açúcar

Elena Arathimos pediu conselhos aos seus seguidores no Instagram.

10:39

A personal trainer Elena Arathimos mostrou na rede social Instagram o quão desconfortável e angustiante podem ser três alimentos, nomeadamente os ovos, os laticíneos e o açúcar, e partilhou fotografias da sua barriga quando ingere esses alimentos."A primeira foto foi tirada logo de manhã, depois de um treino e sem café. A segunda foto é quando como grande parte dos alimentos. Nunca tive problemas com intolerância alimentar", sublinhou Elena Arathimos.A instrutora pediu ainda conselhos aos seus seguidores para saber como lidar com o inchaço."Vou também manter-vos atualizados sobre o que me ajuda a desinchar o meu 'bebé'. E espero contar com a vossa ajuda", escreveu a personal trainer na publicação, na qual muitos seguidores sugeriram a ida ao médico para saber se é alérgica a algum dos alimentos.