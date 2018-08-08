Personal trainer mostra como fica inchada após comer ovos, laticínos e açúcar

SWIPE LEFT FOR THE REAL ME ??? Okay girls, just trying to keep it real with you on here. The first photo was taken first thing in the morning, after a workout, good lighting & no breakfast (yet). Second photo is me most days after I eat most foods Bloat baby is real! I’ve been quite lucky & have never really had a problem with food intolerances until about a year ago, so that’s 34 years of goodness I took for granted ??? I actually would LOVE some help/guidance from anyone who’s suffered from this and now has it under control Do I see a naturopath? A doctor? Ask google ??? (which I have but don’t really like the answer it gave me ?? ) If you could pretty please write it under this photo than a DM as I get so many & can’t see/write back to them all ?? I take probiotics every day & try my very best to stay clear of eggs, dairy & sugar (my three big triggers) & my three favorite things to eat I have a @womensbest protein after most workouts which I have done for about 2 years now & it sits really well with my tummy (I have the #womensbest vegan chocolate one). I have tried other brands but unfortunately the bloat baby returns If any other of you suffer from this YOU ARE NOT ALONE! I try to be active most days, eat relatively healthy, take my vitamins, get my 8 hours sleep, drink loads of water & still have my bad days. I will try my best to get to the bottom of this I will also keep you updated with what I find helps me keep the bloat baby under control And hopefully I might be able to help some of YOU out too! Wow! Imagine walking around with a flat tummy after you eat! Not having to change you’re outfit to accommodate the bloat! And man it’s friken painful at times too!! Alright my friends when ever I find out something that helps/works for me I will make sure to let you know too ?? Here’s to a good week ahead! ??x
