Dois mísseis explodem na zona verde de Bagdad

Sirenes foram accionadas pela embaixada norte-americana na capital do Iraque.
SÁBADO 21:04
Dois mísseis explodiram em Bagdad, na noite desta quarta-feira, que terão ocorrido na chamada zona verde da cidade, avança a AFP. Além disso, foram accionadas as sirenes de aviso ao que tudo indica pela embaixada norte-americana na capital do Iraque.

De acordo com a BBC, as explosões deram origem a um incêndio. Não há feridos a registar.






Estes possíveis ataques terão acontecido horas depois do presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, não ter avançado com nenhum plano militar contra o Irão.
Green Zone Bagdad Iraque January distúrbios guerras e conflitos política eleições
