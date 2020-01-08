Dois mísseis explodem na zona verde de Bagdad

I just heard two explosions from direction of Green Zone, sirens also sounding #Baghdad #Iraq — Gareth Browne (@BrowneGareth) January 8, 2020

Sirens from the US embassy sounding after reports that 2 rockets were fired towards the Green Zone in Baghdad#Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/tsPbteBZxC — CNW (@ConflictsW) January 8, 2020

Dois mísseis explodiram em Bagdad, na noite desta quarta-feira, que terão ocorrido na chamada zona verde da cidade, avança a AFP. Além disso, foram accionadas as sirenes de aviso ao que tudo indica pela embaixada norte-americana na capital do Iraque.De acordo com a BBC, as explosões deram origem a um incêndio. Não há feridos a registar.Estes possíveis ataques terão acontecido horas depois do presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, não ter avançado com nenhum plano militar contra o Irão.