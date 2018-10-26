Sismo de 6.8 de magnitude abala a Grécia

O sismo aconteceu às 23h54 (hora de Lisboa) e foi seguido, cerca de 30 minutos depois, por uma réplica de 5,2.
A localidade mais próxima do epicentro do terremoto é Lithakia, uma aldeia no sul da ilha de Zakynthos, com cerca de 1300 habitantes.
A 6.9 magnitude earthquake took place in Greece today. The epicenter of the quake was reported to be in the Iyon Sea, 250 km west to Athens.— EHA News (@eha_news) October 25, 2018
Users shared footage on social media of the quake, that happened in a depth of 16.6 km. pic.twitter.com/p4VrGUXT9y
Anybody else in western Greece feel that massive earthquake about 20 minutes ago? This is video of our dining room chandelier stroll swinging 1-2 minutes *after* the earthquake ended! #earthquake #Patra #westernGreece #expatlife pic.twitter.com/4mDC2FUulO— Aliz Koletas (@AlizKoletas) October 25, 2018
