Sismo de 6.8 de magnitude abala a Grécia

Para já ainda não é conhecida a dimensão dos estragos.

00:36

Serviço Geológico dos Estados Unidos, citado pela agência Reuters.



O epicentro do terremoto situou-se no Mar Jónico, a cerca de 133 quilómetros a sudoeste de Patras, no Peloponeso, uma península no sul da Grécia. A localidade mais próxima do epicentro do terremoto é Lithakia, uma aldeia no sul da ilha de Zakynthos, com cerca de 1300 habitantes.



Um oficial dos bombeiros em Atenas disse que não há, para já, relatos de danos ou vítimas.



Um forte sismo de magnitude 6.8 na escala de Richter, inicialmente reportado como magnitude de 6.8, abalou na noite desta quinta-feira a Grécia, segundo avança o

O sismo aconteceu às 23h54 (hora de Lisboa) e foi seguido, cerca de 30 minutos depois, por uma réplica de 5,2.



A 6.9 magnitude earthquake took place in Greece today. The epicenter of the quake was reported to be in the Iyon Sea, 250 km west to Athens.



Users shared footage on social media of the quake, that happened in a depth of 16.6 km. pic.twitter.com/p4VrGUXT9y — EHA News (@eha_news) October 25, 2018





Anybody else in western Greece feel that massive earthquake about 20 minutes ago? This is video of our dining room chandelier stroll swinging 1-2 minutes *after* the earthquake ended! #earthquake #Patra #westernGreece #expatlife pic.twitter.com/4mDC2FUulO — Aliz Koletas (@AlizKoletas) October 25, 2018





Em atualização