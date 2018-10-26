Correio da Manhã

Mundo

Sismo de 6.8 de magnitude abala a Grécia

Para já ainda não é conhecida a dimensão dos estragos. 
00:36
Um forte sismo de magnitude 6.8 na escala de Richter, inicialmente reportado como magnitude de 6.8, abalou na noite desta quinta-feira a Grécia, segundo avança o Serviço Geológico dos Estados Unidos, citado pela agência Reuters.

O epicentro do terremoto situou-se no Mar Jónico, a cerca de 133 quilómetros a sudoeste de Patras, no Peloponeso, uma península no sul da Grécia. A localidade mais próxima do epicentro do terremoto é Lithakia, uma aldeia no sul da ilha de Zakynthos, com cerca de 1300 habitantes.

Um oficial dos bombeiros em Atenas disse que não há, para já, relatos de danos ou vítimas.

O sismo aconteceu às 23h54 (hora de Lisboa) e foi seguido, cerca de 30 minutos depois, por uma réplica de 5,2.

Em atualização

