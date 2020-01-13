 
Sydney Opera House ilumina-se para prestar homenagem aos bombeiros australianos. Veja as imagens

Soldados da paz lutam contra as chamas na esperança de travar mais mortes humanas e animais, numa tragédia sem precedentes.
Correio da Manhã 10:09
É uma tragédia global sem precedentes. Os incêndios florestais na Austrália lavram há vários meses e não têm dado tréguas aos bombeiros que lutam na esperança de travar mais mortes humanas e animais.

Este sábado, a Sydney Opera House, um dos maiores símbolos da capital australiana, iluminou-se para prestar homenagem a estes "heróis", que muitas vezes se sacrificam em prol do bem alheio.

"Obrigado bombeiros", podia ler-se numa projeção no monumento, frase acompanhada por várias imagens dos soldados da paz durante o combate às chamas.

"Esta noite estamos a iluminar as velas da Sydney Opera House, para mostrar o nosso apoio a todos os afetados pelos incêndios na Austrália. Queremos enviar uma mensagem de esperança e força, e agradecer aos serviços de emergência e aos voluntários pelos seu esforço incrível e coragem", pode ler-se numa publicação nas redes sociais.




Recorde-se que o inferno das chamas na Austrália já matou 28 pessoas, desde o início do mês de setembro. Estima-se que já tenham morrido milhares de animais, que continuam a lutar pela sua sobrevivência.
sydney opera house austrália acidentes e desastres incêndios
