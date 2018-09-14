Vídeos mostram devastação provocada pelo furacão Florence

WHIPPING WINDS BLOW SIGN APART: A hotel sign in Jacksonville, North Carolina was no match for the winds of Hurricane Florence. DETAILS: https://t.co/x4r4zCKQGg #fox5florence pic.twitter.com/KSQTPp7ElP— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) September 14, 2018
Power flashes continue... wind gusting to better than 90 now. We are safe at the hotel. #StormWatchOn2 @wsbtv #florence pic.twitter.com/UROIyfcX4U— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 14, 2018
Gas station canopy goes flying as Hurricane #Florence nears landfall along the Carolina coast. https://t.co/nuRzakssgF pic.twitter.com/FBFIbued42— ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2018
L’ouragan Florence, dont les vents se sont faits sentir une bonne partie de la nuit, à 7 heures du matin à Wilmington, Caroline du Nord (dans les étages, l’hôtel bouge comme si on était dans un train ) #hurricaneFlorence #landfall #Wilmington pic.twitter.com/o7PhPPHvDR— Isabelle Hanne (@isabellehanne) September 14, 2018
Hurricane Florence slamming Wilmington pretty hard right now. Power is out at our hotel. pic.twitter.com/fjglewTjLz— Ernest Scheyder (@ErnestScheyder) September 14, 2018
Hurricane Florence @ midnight 9.13.18— Michelle (@chromatichues) September 14, 2018
Pungo River is raging across Belhaven, NC
Stay safe y’all! pic.twitter.com/zYbKCKBLnY
This is what it looks like this morning in New Bern, North Carolina. At least 150 people are waiting to be rescued after about 200 were rescued in the city overnight. https://t.co/fSkW567Tcc pic.twitter.com/jdqEgyszlr— CNN (@CNN) September 14, 2018
pub
pub