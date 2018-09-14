Correio da Manhã

Mundo

Vídeos mostram devastação provocada pelo furacão Florence

Fenómeno meteorológico já chegou à Carolina do Norte, nos Estados Unidos.
15:35
  • partilhe
  • 0
  • +
O furacão Florence está a deixar os Estados Unidos em estado de alerta máximo. O fenómeno meteorológico obrigou milhares a protegerem as suas casas e outros a recorrer a abrigos. Os avisos da Proteção Civil para a população se manter fechada em casa ou irem para o local mais alto possível, para assim serem salvas quando possível, surgem com frequência nos canais televisivos. 
As imagens da destruição provocada pelo furacão Florence nos Estados Unidos

Buddy Martinette, chefe dos bombeiros de Wilmington, afirma que "demorará alguns dias até que a tempestade termine, mas a recuperação será de semanas e meses".

Cerca de 380 mil residências estavam na manhã desta sexta-feira o sem eletricidade na Carolina do Norte, de acordo com estatísticas do Departamento de Segurança Pública local.

Vários são os vídeos e fotografias da destruição da passagem do furacão que é já classificado pelo serviço de metereologia americano como o pior dos últimos anos. Os ventos intensos e as chuvas torrenciais estão a destruir estruturas e a inundar as ruas. 



















pub

pub

Ver todos os comentários
Para comentar tem de ser utilizador registado, se já é faça
Caso ainda não o seja, clique no link e registe-se em 30 segundos. Participe, a sua opinião é importante!