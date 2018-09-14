Vídeos mostram devastação provocada pelo furacão Florence

Fenómeno meteorológico já chegou à Carolina do Norte, nos Estados Unidos.

Buddy Martinette, chefe dos bombeiros de Wilmington, afirma que "d emorará alguns dias até que a tempestade termine, mas a recuperação será de semanas e meses".

380 mil residências estavam na manhã desta sexta-feira o sem eletricidade na Carolina do Norte, de acordo com

estatísticas do Departamento de Segurança Pública local.

WHIPPING WINDS BLOW SIGN APART: A hotel sign in Jacksonville, North Carolina was no match for the winds of Hurricane Florence. DETAILS: https://t.co/x4r4zCKQGg #fox5florence pic.twitter.com/KSQTPp7ElP — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) September 14, 2018

Power flashes continue... wind gusting to better than 90 now. We are safe at the hotel. #StormWatchOn2 @wsbtv #florence pic.twitter.com/UROIyfcX4U — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 14, 2018

Gas station canopy goes flying as Hurricane #Florence nears landfall along the Carolina coast. https://t.co/nuRzakssgF pic.twitter.com/FBFIbued42 — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2018

L’ouragan Florence, dont les vents se sont faits sentir une bonne partie de la nuit, à 7 heures du matin à Wilmington, Caroline du Nord (dans les étages, l’hôtel bouge comme si on était dans un train ) #hurricaneFlorence #landfall #Wilmington pic.twitter.com/o7PhPPHvDR — Isabelle Hanne (@isabellehanne) September 14, 2018

Hurricane Florence slamming Wilmington pretty hard right now. Power is out at our hotel. pic.twitter.com/fjglewTjLz — Ernest Scheyder (@ErnestScheyder) September 14, 2018

Hurricane Florence @ midnight 9.13.18

Pungo River is raging across Belhaven, NC

Stay safe y’all! pic.twitter.com/zYbKCKBLnY — Michelle (@chromatichues) September 14, 2018

This is what it looks like this morning in New Bern, North Carolina. At least 150 people are waiting to be rescued after about 200 were rescued in the city overnight. https://t.co/fSkW567Tcc pic.twitter.com/jdqEgyszlr — CNN (@CNN) September 14, 2018

O furacão Florence está a deixar os Estados Unidos em estado de alerta máximo. O fenómeno meteorológico obrigou milhares a protegerem as suas casas e outros a recorrer a abrigos. Os avisos da Proteção Civil para a população se manter fechada em casa ou irem para o local mais alto possível, para assim serem salvas quando possível, surgem com frequência nos canais televisivos.Cerca deVários são os vídeos e fotografias da destruição da passagem do furacão que é já classificado pelo serviço de metereologia americano como o pior dos últimos anos. Os ventos intensos e as chuvas torrenciais estão a destruir estruturas e a inundar as ruas.