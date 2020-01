"Vou tomar conta de vocês": cartoon comove internautas com chegada de animais mortos na Austrália ao céu

View this post on Instagram

Feel free to share this but please give credit to my page! So... it’s sad to say that I’ve spent about 3 weeks or so on this and the subject is still relevant. This little tribute drawing goes to all the innocent animals caught in the blazes across my home country, it breaks my heart to see it’s still going on but there’s only so much that can be done to keep it from spreading. I hope all the animals who couldn’t make it are now in heaven with Steve Irwin, being taken care of, and not having a care in the world or memory of how they got there. Rest In Peace fuzzy babies, we will miss you ?? #australianbushfires #sketchykoala #prayforaustralia #donate