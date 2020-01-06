 
Pink doa perto de meio milhão de euros para apoiar combate aos incêndios na Austrália

Cantora mostrou-se 'arrasada' nas redes sociais e pediu para que quem consiga ajude os bombeiros e as equipas de combate aos fogos.
A cantora Pink doou cerca de 446 mil euros aos bombeiros da Austrália para apoiar o combate aos incêndios.

A cantora mostrou-se 'arrasada' nas redes sociais e pediu para que quem consiga ajude os bombeiros e as equipas de combate aos fogos.



A atriz e produtra, Nicole Kidman, e o companheiro, Keith Urban, também doaram cerca de 500 mil dólares às forças de combate aos incêndios na Austrália.
