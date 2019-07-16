Guerra dos Tronos bate recorde com 32 nomeações para os Emmys. Conheça a lista completa dos nomeados

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"
Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Julia-Louis Dreyfus, "Veep"
Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
Melhor ator em série de comédia
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
Don Cheadle, "Black Monday,"
Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominksy Method"
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme de TV
Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"
Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"
Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"
Joey King, "The Act"
Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"
Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"
Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"
Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"
Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"
Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"