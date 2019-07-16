Guerra dos Tronos bate recorde com 32 nomeações para os Emmys. Conheça a lista completa dos nomeados

Killing Eve

Ozark

This Is Us

Better Call Saul

Pose

Succession

Bodyguard





Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects





Melhor talk-show



The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Jimmy Kimmel Live Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Melhor reality show/Série de competição



The Amazing Race American Ninja Warrior Nailed It RuPaul's Drag Race Top Chef The Voice The Late Late Show with James CordenThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert Melhor atriz em série de drama



Emilia Clarke, "Guerra dos Tronos" Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder" Laura Linney, "Ozark" Mandy Moore, "This Is Us" Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"



Melhor ator em série de drama



Jason Bateman, "Ozark" Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" Kit Harrington, "Guerra dos Tronos" Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" Billy Porter, "Pose"



Melhor atriz em série de comédia



Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me" Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Julia-Louis Dreyfus, "Veep" Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll" Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"



Melhor ator em série de comédia



Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish" Don Cheadle, "Black Monday," Ted Danson, "The Good Place" Michael Douglas, "The Kominksy Method" Bill Hader, "Barry" Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek" Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"



Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects" Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora" Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us" Joey King, "The Act" Niecy Nash, "When They See Us" Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme de TV



Mahershala Ali, "True Detective" Benicio del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora" Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal" Jared Harris, "Chernobyl" Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us" Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme de TV

A Academia de Televisão Americana acaba de divulgar a lista de nomeados para as várias categorias dos Emmys, o mais prestigiado prémio televisivo dos Estados Unidos. A Guerra dos Tronos lidera com 32 nomeações, assim como o seu canal, a HBO, que reúne 137 nomeações no total, 20 a mais do que a Netflix.Ainda sem apresentador, a 71ª cerimónia de entrega de estatuetas acontece a 22 de setembro, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles.Os nomeados, por categoria:Guerra dos TronosFleabagRussian DollVeepThe Marvelous Mrs. MaiselBarrySchitt's CreekThe Good Place