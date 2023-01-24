É a primeira vez que um filme português está nomeado para os Óscares

Os nomeados para os Óscares deste ano foram anunciados esta terça-feira pelos atores Riz Ahmed e Allison Williams. A cerimónia realiza-se a 12 de março (em Portugal já será madrugada do dia 13) no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Los Angeles, nos EUA."Ice Marchants", a curta metragem portuguesa da autoria de João Gonzalez, está nomeada na categoria de curta-metragem de animação. Esta é a primeira vez que um filme português integra a lista de nomeados para os Óscares.Veja a lista dos nomeados:

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Para Sempre"

Hong Chau "A Baleia"

Kerry Condon, "Os Espíritos de Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Tudo em Todo o Lado ao Mesmo Tempo"

Stephanie Hsu, "Tudo em Todo o Lado ao Mesmo Tempo"





Ator

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser "The Whale"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"



Filme Internacional

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"EO" (Polónia)

"Close" (Bélgica)

"A Oeste Nada de Novo" (Alemanha)

"The Quiet Girl" (Irlanda)





Melhores Figurinos

Babylom, Mary Zophres

Black Panther:Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

Elvis, Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Xurata

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan





Melhor Som

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick



Everything Everywhere All At Once



Everything Everywhere All At Once





Melhor Banda Sonora Original

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inishering

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans





Melhor Argumento Adaptado

All Quiet On The Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Woman Talking





Melhor Argumento Original

The Banshees Of Inishering

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle Of Sadness





Melhor Curta-Metragem de Animação

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year Of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

















