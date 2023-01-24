É a primeira vez que um filme português está nomeado para os Óscares

Os nomeados para os Óscares deste ano foram anunciados esta terça-feira pelos atores Riz Ahmed e Allison Williams. A cerimónia realiza-se a 12 de março (em Portugal já será madrugada do dia 13) no Dolby Theatre em Hollywood, Los Angeles, nos EUA.
"Ice Marchants", a curta metragem portuguesa da autoria de João Gonzalez, está nomeada na categoria de curta-metragem de animação. Esta é a primeira vez que um filme português integra a lista de nomeados para os Óscares.
Veja a lista dos nomeados:
Atriz Secundária
Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Para Sempre"
Hong Chau "A Baleia"
Kerry Condon, "Os Espíritos de Inisherin"
Jamie Lee Curtis, "Tudo em Todo o Lado ao Mesmo Tempo"
Stephanie Hsu, "Tudo em Todo o Lado ao Mesmo Tempo"
Ator
Austin Butler, "Elvis"
Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Brendan Fraser "The Whale"
Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"
Bill Nighy, "Living"
Filme Internacional
"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)
"EO" (Polónia)
"Close" (Bélgica)
"A Oeste Nada de Novo" (Alemanha)
"The Quiet Girl" (Irlanda)
Melhores Figurinos
Babylom, Mary Zophres
Black Panther:Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
Elvis, Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shirley Xurata
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan
Melhor Som
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Melhor Banda Sonora Original
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees Of Inishering
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Melhor Argumento Adaptado
All Quiet On The Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Woman Talking
Melhor Argumento Original
The Banshees Of Inishering
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle Of Sadness
Melhor Curta-Metragem de Animação
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year Of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It