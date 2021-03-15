 
'Mank', de David Fincher, lidera corrida aos Óscares com 10 nomeações. Veja a lista dos nomeados

Já são conhecidos os indicados aos prémios do cinema de Hollywood.
Correio da Manhã 13:06
Óscares
Óscares FOTO: Reuters
As indicações para a 93ª edição dos Óscares foram anunciadas esta segunda-feira.

Os nomeados foram apresentados por Priyanka Chopra Jonas e Nick Jonas, em Londres. 

Veja a lista completa dos nomeados:

Melhor ator

- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

- Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

- Gary Oldman, "Mank"

- Steven Yeun, "Minari"


Melhor atriz 

- Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

- Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

- Frances McDormand, "Normadland"

- Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"


Melhor ator secundário

- Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

- Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

- Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

- Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"


Melhor atriz secundária 

- Maria Bakaliva, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

- Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"


Melhor filme

- "Judas and the Black Messiah"

- "The Father"

- "Mank"

- "Minari"

- "Normadland"

- "Promising Young Woman" 

- "Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"


Melhor realizador

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

- David Fincher, "Mank"

- Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

- Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"










A cerimónia de entrega das estatuetas foi adiada para dia 25 de abril, devido à pandemia da Covid-19.
