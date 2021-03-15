'Mank', de David Fincher, lidera corrida aos Óscares com 10 nomeações. Veja a lista dos nomeados

As indicações para a 93ª edição dos Óscares foram anunciadas esta segunda-feira.Os nomeados foram apresentados por Priyanka Chopra Jonas e Nick Jonas, em Londres.- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

- Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

- Gary Oldman, "Mank"

- Steven Yeun, "Minari"

"Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"





"Pieces of a Woman"





"Normadland"

"Promising Young Woman"





Melhor ator secundário



- Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"



-

- Viola Davis,- Vanessa Kirby,- Frances McDormand,- Carey Mulligan,Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

- Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

- Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

- Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"





Olivia Colman, "The Father"





Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"

and the Black Messiah"

"Sound of Metal"





"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"





Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"





- Maria Bakaliva,- Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"- "Judas- "The Father"- "Mank"- "Minari"- "Normadland"- "Promising Young Woman"- David Fincher, "Mank"

- Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

- Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

A cerimónia de entrega das estatuetas foi adiada para dia 25 de abril, devido à pandemia da Covid-19.