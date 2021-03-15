'Mank', de David Fincher, lidera corrida aos Óscares com 10 nomeações. Veja a lista dos nomeados

As indicações para a 93ª edição dos Óscares foram anunciadas esta segunda-feira.
Os nomeados foram apresentados por Priyanka Chopra Jonas e Nick Jonas, em Londres.
Veja a lista completa dos nomeados:
Melhor ator
- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
- Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
- Gary Oldman, "Mank"
- Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Melhor atriz
- Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
- Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
- Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
- Frances McDormand, "Normadland"
- Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Melhor ator secundário
- Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
-
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
- Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
- Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Melhor atriz secundária
- Maria Bakaliva, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
- Olivia Colman, "The Father"
- Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
- Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"
Melhor filme
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "The Father"
- "Mank"
- "Minari"
- "Normadland"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Melhor realizador
- Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
- David Fincher, "Mank"
- Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
- Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"
A cerimónia de entrega das estatuetas foi adiada para dia 25 de abril, devido à pandemia da Covid-19.