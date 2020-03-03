Cristiano Ronaldo fala pela primeira vez sobre estado de saúde de Dolores Aveiro

Dolores Aveiro, mãe de Cristiano Ronaldo, sofreu um AVC isquémico durante a madrugada desta terça-feira. A mãe do craque português está internada no Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, na Madeira.

Dolores Aveiro, de 65 anos, foi transportada para a unidade hospitalar durante a madrugada, pelos Bombeiros do Funchal. O alerta chegou ao posto de socorro às 04h15, tendo a mãe de Cristiano Ronaldo dado entrada no hospital às 04h40.





Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time.