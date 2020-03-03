 
Cristiano Ronaldo fala pela primeira vez sobre estado de saúde de Dolores Aveiro

Dolores Aveiro, mãe de Cristiano Ronaldo, sofreu um AVC isquémico durante a madrugada desta terça-feira.
Cristiano Ronaldo revelou esta terça-feira no Twitter que Dolores Aveiro está estável e a recuperar.

O craque português agradeceu todas as mensagens de apoio enviadas à família. CR7 agradece ainda a toda a equipa médica que tem cuidado da mãe.

Dolores Aveiro, mãe de Cristiano Ronaldo, sofreu um AVC isquémico durante a madrugada desta terça-feira. A mãe do craque português está internada no Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, na Madeira.

Dolores Aveiro, de 65 anos, foi transportada para a unidade hospitalar durante a madrugada, pelos Bombeiros do Funchal. O alerta chegou ao posto de socorro às 04h15, tendo a mãe de Cristiano Ronaldo dado entrada no hospital às 04h40.

