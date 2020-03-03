Cristiano Ronaldo fala pela primeira vez sobre estado de saúde de Dolores Aveiro

Edição Portugal | África
Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time.— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 3, 2020