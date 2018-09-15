Correio da Manhã

Insólitos

Jornalista simula violência da tempestade mas é traído pelas imagens

Repórter simulou estar a ser projetado pelo vento, enquanto dois rapazes passeavam de calções sem que o vento os afetasse.
09:08

Um repórter de um canal de televisão sobre clima tornou-se viral nas redes sociais depois de ser apanhado a "fingir" a violência da tempestade Florence, nos Estados Unidos.

Enquanto fazia um direto, o repórter simulou estar a ser "projetado" pelo vento, enquanto dois rapazes passeavam de calções sem que o vento os afetasse.

O vídeo tornou-se viral nas redes sociais e já conta com milhares de partilhas no Twitter.

As imagens acabaram por desencadear brincadeiras por parte dos utilizadores da mesma rede social:

