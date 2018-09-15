Jornalista simula violência da tempestade mas é traído pelas imagens

Um repórter de um canal de televisão sobre clima tornou-se viral nas redes sociais depois de ser apanhado a "fingir" a violência da tempestade Florence, nos Estados Unidos.
Enquanto fazia um direto, o repórter simulou estar a ser "projetado" pelo vento, enquanto dois rapazes passeavam de calções sem que o vento os afetasse.
O vídeo tornou-se viral nas redes sociais e já conta com milhares de partilhas no Twitter.
So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL— Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) 14 de setembro de 2018
As imagens acabaram por desencadear brincadeiras por parte dos utilizadores da mesma rede social:
I got more exclusive footage from The US Weather Channel about all this climate-changey stuff they say we must be afraid of. Very, very afraid! It's real, they told me so and stuff!!! 'Believe in something. Just tax it.' #weatherchannel #florence #hurricaneflorence #fakenews pic.twitter.com/Feb1VHnMyG— JustinCredible.TV (@JCredTV) 15 de setembro de 2018