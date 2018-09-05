Avião aterra em Nova Iorque com passageiros doentes

A companhia aérea Emirates confirma, para já, 10 doentes.
BREAKING: An Emirates A380 in quarantine at JFK Airport right now awaiting CDC officials after about 100 passengers became ill with fevers over 100 degrees and coughing. Flight 203 had just arrived from Dubai. pic.twitter.com/lyUgNbMaEW— Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) September 5, 2018
"À chegada, por precaução, eles foram assistidos pelas autoridades de saúde locais. Todos os outros desembarcarão em breve. A segurança e o cuidado de nossos clientes é nossa primeira prioridade", escreveu a Emirates no Twitter.
Statement: Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority.— Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 5, 2018
