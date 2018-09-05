Avião aterra em Nova Iorque com passageiros doentes

Viajantes apresentam sintomas de febre alta e tosse.

15:10

BREAKING: An Emirates A380 in quarantine at JFK Airport right now awaiting CDC officials after about 100 passengers became ill with fevers over 100 degrees and coughing. Flight 203 had just arrived from Dubai. pic.twitter.com/lyUgNbMaEW — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) September 5, 2018







Statement: Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 5, 2018

Várias equipas de emergência estão a ser chamadas ao aeroporto JFK, nos Estados Unidos, após um avião ter aterrado com cerca de uma centena de passageiros - dos 500 a bordo - doentes com febres acima dos 38 graus e tosse. A informação está a ser avançada por vários meios de comunicação locais.O Emirates A380 chegou do Dubai e os passageiros doentes vão ser isolados e colocados em quarentena, de acordo com a ABC.As causas de tais sintomas são ainda desconhecidas.A companhia aérea Emirates confirma, para já, 10 doentes."À chegada, por precaução, eles foram assistidos pelas autoridades de saúde locais. Todos os outros desembarcarão em breve. A segurança e o cuidado de nossos clientes é nossa primeira prioridade", escreveu a Emirates no Twitter.