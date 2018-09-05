Correio da Manhã

Avião aterra em Nova Iorque com passageiros doentes

Viajantes apresentam sintomas de febre alta e tosse.
15:10
Várias equipas de emergência estão a ser chamadas ao aeroporto JFK, nos Estados Unidos, após um avião ter aterrado com cerca de uma centena de passageiros - dos 500 a bordo - doentes com febres acima dos 38 graus e tosse. A informação está a ser avançada por vários meios de comunicação locais. 

O Emirates A380 chegou do Dubai e os passageiros doentes vão ser isolados e colocados em quarentena, de acordo com a ABC.

As causas de tais sintomas são ainda desconhecidas.



A companhia aérea Emirates confirma, para já, 10 doentes.

"À chegada, por precaução, eles foram assistidos pelas autoridades de saúde locais. Todos os outros desembarcarão em breve. A segurança e o cuidado de nossos clientes é nossa primeira prioridade", escreveu a Emirates no Twitter.

