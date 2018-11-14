Caso de violação leva deputada a mostrar cuecas de renda no Parlamento

Advogada defendeu que forma de vestir da vítima levou agressor a acreditar que o sexo foi consentido.

16:57

TD Ruth Coppinger holds up thong in Dáil to highlight rape trial where accused's defence remarked the 17-year-old complainant was wearing a thong https://t.co/8hekPuhHBu via @rtenews pic.twitter.com/HBmP14Esn7 — RTÉ (@rte) November 13, 2018

I hear cameras cut away from me when I displayed this underwear in #Dáil. In courts victims can have their underwear passed around as evidence and it's within the rules, hence need to display in Dáil. Join protests tomorrow. In Dublin it's at Spire, 1pm.#dubw #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/DvtaJL61qR — Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) November 13, 2018

Thongs are being hung up outside the Spire in Dublin as part of the protest calling for an overhaul in the way rape trials are conducted #rape #consent #rosa pic.twitter.com/zGfl7HFNrW — Stephanie Rohan (@StephGrogan3) November 14, 2018

O julgamento de um caso de violação está a indignar a Irlanda após uma advogada ter defendido que a roupa interior da vítima poderia indicar disposição para esta ter relações sexuais.O argumento controverso levou mesmo a que uma deputada se revoltasse e mostrasse umas cuecas de renda no Parlamento contra a culpabilização das vítimas de ataques de violação sexual.Uma violação a uma rapariga de 17 anos está na base da polémica. O caso levou o agressor a tribunal e a advogada defendeu que a utilização de certos tipos de roupa por parte da vítima levaram a que o agressor acreditasse que ela queria algo mais.O agressor acabou por ser ilibado das acusações de violação.A deputada é completamente contra esta ideia e criticou-a mostrando umas cuecas de renda em pleno parlamento, em protesto com a decisão do tribunal.O caso levou a que muitas mulheres se indignassem e fossem para a rua criticar a decisão do tribunal e a explicação da advogada.