Caso de violação leva deputada a mostrar cuecas de renda no Parlamento

TD Ruth Coppinger holds up thong in Dáil to highlight rape trial where accused's defence remarked the 17-year-old complainant was wearing a thong https://t.co/8hekPuhHBu via @rtenews pic.twitter.com/HBmP14Esn7— RTÉ (@rte) November 13, 2018
I hear cameras cut away from me when I displayed this underwear in #Dáil. In courts victims can have their underwear passed around as evidence and it's within the rules, hence need to display in Dáil. Join protests tomorrow. In Dublin it's at Spire, 1pm.#dubw #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/DvtaJL61qR— Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) November 13, 2018
Thongs are being hung up outside the Spire in Dublin as part of the protest calling for an overhaul in the way rape trials are conducted #rape #consent #rosa pic.twitter.com/zGfl7HFNrW— Stephanie Rohan (@StephGrogan3) November 14, 2018
