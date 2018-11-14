Correio da Manhã

Caso de violação leva deputada a mostrar cuecas de renda no Parlamento

Advogada defendeu que forma de vestir da vítima levou agressor a acreditar que o sexo foi consentido.
O julgamento de um caso de violação está a indignar a Irlanda após uma advogada ter defendido que a roupa interior da vítima poderia indicar disposição para esta ter relações sexuais.

O argumento controverso levou mesmo a que uma deputada se revoltasse e mostrasse umas cuecas de renda no Parlamento contra a culpabilização das vítimas de ataques de violação sexual.




Uma violação a uma rapariga de 17 anos está na base da polémica. O caso levou o agressor a tribunal e a advogada defendeu que a utilização de certos tipos de roupa por parte da vítima levaram a que o agressor acreditasse que ela queria algo mais.

O agressor acabou por ser ilibado das acusações de violação.

A deputada é completamente contra esta ideia e criticou-a mostrando umas cuecas de renda em pleno parlamento, em protesto com a decisão do tribunal.




O caso levou a que muitas mulheres se indignassem e fossem para a rua criticar a decisão do tribunal e a explicação da advogada.

