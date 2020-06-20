Esfaqueamento em protesto anti-racista no Reino Unido. Relatos falam em "vários mortos e feridos"

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
- Publicidade
Latest from the scene in Reading where several people have reportedly been stabbed at Forbury Gardens. Large police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/ecwIhO4K13— Adam Clark (@adamclarkitv) June 20, 2020
3 people reported dead and many more stabbed in reading town forbury gardens. @metpoliceuk @MetPoliceEvents #Reading— awbmasterclass (@Awbmasterclass) June 20, 2020
pic.twitter.com/HuCxFuurx4