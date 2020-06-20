Esfaqueamento em protesto anti-racista no Reino Unido. Relatos falam em "vários mortos e feridos"

Latest from the scene in Reading where several people have reportedly been stabbed at Forbury Gardens. Large police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/ecwIhO4K13 — Adam Clark (@adamclarkitv) June 20, 2020

Uma pessoa esfaqueou vários manifestantes, este sábado, durante um protesto anti-racista na cidade de Reading, em Inglaterra.Há 3 mortos e dois feridos em estado grave, avança o The Telegraph.A polícia deteve um homem no local do crime.A polícia confirmou um "incidente grave" e pediu aos cidadãos para "ficarem longe da área".Imagens que circulam nas redes sociais mostram forte dispositivo policial na zona de Furgury Gardens e dois helicópteros de assistência médica aterraram no local.