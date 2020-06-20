 
Esfaqueamento em protesto anti-racista no Reino Unido. Relatos falam em "vários mortos e feridos"

Polícia confirma "incidente grave". Haverá pelo menos 3 mortos e um ferido em estado grave.
Correio da Manhã 21:00
Uma pessoa esfaqueou vários manifestantes, este sábado, durante um protesto anti-racista na cidade de Reading, em Inglaterra.

Há 3 mortos e dois feridos em estado grave, avança o The Telegraph.

A polícia deteve um homem no local do crime.


A polícia confirmou um "incidente grave" e pediu aos cidadãos para "ficarem longe da área".

Imagens que circulam nas redes sociais mostram forte dispositivo policial na zona de Furgury Gardens e dois helicópteros de assistência médica aterraram no local.

inglaterra reading reino unido prostesto anti-racista
