7

Filho de Robert F. Kennedy revela nome do verdadeiro assassino do pai 50 anos depois

Autópsia e declarações do médico legista tornam o caso uma quebra-cabeças intemporal.
Correio da Manhã 17:05
Thane Eugene Cesar
Thane Eugene Cesar
Thane Eugene Cesar
O filho de Robert F. Kennedy revelou o nome do verdadeiro assassino que matou o pai, 50 anos após a sua morte.

Robert F. Kennedy, senador dos Estados Unidos e irmão do antigo presidente norte-americano John F. Kennedy, foi assassinado em 1968 num hotel em Los Angeles, onde discursava. O político, na altura com 46 anos, foi atingido por três tiros por Sirhan Sirhan, um imigrante palestino, durante uma campanha presidencial. 

Sirhan Sirhan foi condenado à morte, sentença que mais tarde passou para pena de prisão perpétua (após a abolição da pena de morte). Agora, Robert Kennedy Jr utilizou a rede social Instagram para confessar que o verdadeiro assassino do pai foi o segurança do hotel, Thane Eugene Cesar.

Embora Sirhan também tenha disparado contra o político norte-americano. Kennedy Jr acredita que os tiros fatais foram disparados por Thane, que estava nas costas de Robert a segurar-lhe no braço. 

"Evidências convincentes sugerem que Thane Eugene Cesar matou o meu pai. Em 5 de junho de 1968, Cesar, um funcionário de uma secção classificada das instalações da Lockheed em Burbank, trabalhava como segurança no Ambassador Hotel, um emprego que tinha conseguido cerca de uma semana antes", começa por contar. 

Robert acredita que foi Thane quem levou o pai em direção a Sirhan, que o esperava na cozinha do hotel após o discurso. No local estavam 77 testemunhas que dizem ter visto Sirhan a disparar dois tiros contra Kennedy de uma distância de 3 a 6 metros. 

A resolução do crime torna o caso um quebra-cabeças intemporal após ser revelada a autópsia de Robert F. Kennedy. De acordo com a publicação, o médico legista Thomas Noguchi chegou à conclusão que todos os três tiros que atingiram Kennedy foram "tiros de contacto disparados por trás". 

Após o assassinato, Thane vendeu a arma do crime e mentiu à polícia alegando que se tinha desfeito da arma meses antes do assassinato.

Robert F. Kennedy foi morto cinco anos após a morte do irmão, o 35º presidente dos EUA John Fitzgerald Kennedy (conhecido como JFK), e seis meses após o homicídio do ativista de direitos civis Martin Luther King.

Thane Eugene Cesar died today in the Philippines. Compelling evidence suggests that Cesar murdered my father. On June 5, 1968, Cesar, an employee in a classified section of Lockheed’s Burbank facility, was moonlighting as a security guard at the Ambassador Hotel. He had landed the job about one week earlier. Cesar waited in the pantry as my father spoke in the ballroom, then grabbed my father by the elbow and guided him toward Sirhan. With 77 people in the pantry, every eyewitness said Sirhan was always in front on my father at a 3-6 feet distance. Sirhan fired two shots toward my father before he was tackled. From under the dog pile, Sirhan emptied his 8 chamber revolver firing 6 more shots in the opposite direction 5 of them striking bystanders and one going wild . By his own account, Cesar was directly behind my dad holding his right elbow with his own gun drawn when my dad fell backwards on top of him. Cesar repeatedly changed his story about exactly when he drew his weapon. According to the Coroner, Dr. Thomas Noguchi, all 4 shots that struck my father were "contact" shots fired from behind my dad with the barrel touching or nearly touching his body. As my dad fell,he reached back and tore off Cesar’s clip on tie. Cesar sold his .22 to a co-worker weeks after the assassination warning him that it had been used in a crime. Cesar lied to police claiming that he'd disposed of the gun months before the assassination. Cesar was a bigot who hated the Kennedys for their advocacy of Civil Rights for blacks. I had plans to meet Thane Eugene Cesar in the Philippines last June until he demanded a payment of $25,000 through his agent Dan Moldea. Ironically, Moldea penned a meticulous and compelling indictment of Cesar in a 1995 book and then suddenly exculpated him by fiat in a bizarre and nonsensical final chapter. Police have never seriously investigated Cesar's role in my father’s killing.

robert kennedy jr robert f. kennedy sirhan thane eugene cesar sirhan sirhan crime lei e justiça crime homicídio questões sociais justiça e direitos morte
