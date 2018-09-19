Correio da Manhã

Foto de menino junto ao pai morto angaria milhares de euros num dia

Verba vai ser usada para ajudar a família da criança.
18:55
Uma fotografia de uma criança de 11 anos junto ao cadáver do pai numa morgue, na Índia, comoveu pessoas um pouco por todo o mundo e angariou 40 mil euros apenas num só dia. A verba vai ser usada para ajudar a família do menino.

A imagem foi partilhada por um jornalista do The Hindustan Times e espalhou-se pelas redes sociais. Nela é possível ver 




O progenitor, Anil, de 37 anos, perdeu a vida num acidente de trabalho. "Sou um repórter de crime e vi muitas tragédias. Mas isto é algo a que nunca tinha assistido. […] Queria chamar a atenção para as mortes dos trabalhadores dos esgotos. Esta foto conta a história de uma tragédia familiar", revelou Shiv Sunny à BBC.

Como a família não podia suportar o custo do funeral, Sunny contatou uma organização não governamental e foi criada uma página de angariação de fundos. A resposta foi muito melhor do que quaisquer expectativas criadas.



