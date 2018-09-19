Foto de menino junto ao pai morto angaria milhares de euros num dia

The boy walked up to his father's body at a crematorium, moved the sheet from the face, held the cheeks with both hands, just said 'papa' & began sobbing.— Shiv Sunny (@shivsunny) 17 de setembro de 2018
The man was yet another poor labourer who died in a Delhi sewer on Friday. Family did not have money even for cremating him. pic.twitter.com/4nOWD9Aial
It just takes all of us to make small contributions to make a big change together. We can’t bring back the father of that child, but the last 24 hours have contributed way more than our target of 24 lakhs, which would ensure the education and well-being of that Kid and family. pic.twitter.com/ZwHEyEhqhw— Yashwant Deshmukh (@YRDeshmukh) 18 de setembro de 2018
