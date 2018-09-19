Foto de menino junto ao pai morto angaria milhares de euros num dia

Verba vai ser usada para ajudar a família da criança.

The boy walked up to his father's body at a crematorium, moved the sheet from the face, held the cheeks with both hands, just said 'papa' & began sobbing.



The man was yet another poor labourer who died in a Delhi sewer on Friday. Family did not have money even for cremating him. pic.twitter.com/4nOWD9Aial — Shiv Sunny (@shivsunny) 17 de setembro de 2018

It just takes all of us to make small contributions to make a big change together. We can’t bring back the father of that child, but the last 24 hours have contributed way more than our target of 24 lakhs, which would ensure the education and well-being of that Kid and family. pic.twitter.com/ZwHEyEhqhw — Yashwant Deshmukh (@YRDeshmukh) 18 de setembro de 2018

Uma fotografia de uma criança de 11 anos junto ao cadáver do pai numa morgue, na Índia, comoveu pessoas um pouco por todo o mundo e angariou 40 mil euros apenas num só dia. A verba vai ser usada para ajudar a família do menino.A imagem foi partilhada por um jornalista do The Hindustan Times e espalhou-se pelas redes sociais. Nela é possível verO progenitor, Anil, de 37 anos, perdeu a vida num acidente de trabalho. "Sou um repórter de crime e vi muitas tragédias. Mas isto é algo a que nunca tinha assistido. […] Queria chamar a atenção para as mortes dos trabalhadores dos esgotos. Esta foto conta a história de uma tragédia familiar", revelou Shiv Sunny à BBC.Como a família não podia suportar o custo do funeral, Sunny contatou uma organização não governamental e foi criada uma página de angariação de fundos. A resposta foi muito melhor do que quaisquer expectativas criadas.