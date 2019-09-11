 
Governo dos EUA vai banir cigarros eletrónicos com sabor

Presidente Donald Trump diz que se trata de um "problema".
SÁBADO 20:47
O secretário de Estado da Saúde e Serviços Humanos dos EUA, Alex Azar, anunciou esta quarta-feira que a Food and Drug Administration - FDA pretende "retirar do mercado" os cigarros eletrónicos com sabor.

O secretário de Estado diz ainda que novos dados "mostram que a popularidade destes cigarros entre os mais jovens continua a aumentar rapidamente" e afirma ainda que o governo norte-americano "não vai manter-se inerte enquanto isto acontece".

eua alex azar fda food and drug administration distúrbios guerras e conflitos cigarros eletrónicos
