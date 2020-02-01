 
Há uma recompensa para o corajoso que conseguir retirar pneu de pescoço de crocodilo

Animal corre o risco de morrer estrangulado.
12:37
A Indonésia está a oferecer uma recompensa ao corajoso ou corajosa que consiga retirar um pneu do pescoço de um crocodilo.

Segundo a CNN, o crocodilo tem quatro metros e desde 2016 que tem o pneu preso. A verdade é que o animal já tem dificuldades em respirar e corre o risco de estrangulamento, visto que à medida que cresce o pneu lhe vai ficando mais apertado.

O réptil vive nas águas do rio Palu, na ilha de Celebes, e está a preocupar turistas e residentes que vão partilhando vídeos e fotos nas redes sociais.

"Será dada uma recompensa a quem soltar este infeliz réptil", disse Hasmuni Hasmar, diretor de Agência de Conservação de Recursos Naturais de Cebeles Central.
