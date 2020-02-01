Há uma recompensa para o corajoso que conseguir retirar pneu de pescoço de crocodilo

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
This crocodile has been with a wheel stuck in its neck for four years. ?— Lucas William Stwart II (@fernando_stwart) January 19, 2020
?
The first time the reptile was seen with the tire was on September 20, 2016 and this Saturday was sighted in the same conditions on the Palu river, #Indonesia pic.twitter.com/yujbmm0eLs