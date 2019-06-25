 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo
6

Irão diz que os que rodeiam Trump estão “sedentos por uma guerra”

Presidente dos EUA ordenou novas sanções contra o Irão.
00:05
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Mohammad Javad Zarif

Relacionadas

O ministro dos Negócios Estrangeiros do Irão, Mohammad Yavad Zarif, afirmou esta segunda-feira, após a imposição de novas sanções por parte de Washington, que aqueles que estão próximos do Presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, "estão sedentos por uma guerra".

"Donald Trump está 100% correto que os militares dos Estados Unidos não têm nada a fazer no Golfo Pérsico. A retirada das suas forças está totalmente de acordo com os interesses dos Estados Unidos e o Mundo", começou por escrever Zarif no Twitter.

"Agora está claro que existe uma equipa B que não está preocupada com os interesses dos Estados Unidos - que despreza a diplomacia e estão sedentos por uma guerra", acrescentou.


Continuar a ler
donald trump mohammad javad zarif washington estados unidos política governo (sistema) chefes de estado presidente dos estados unidos twitter
Donald Trump Mohammad Javad Zarif Washington Estados Unidos política governo (sistema) chefes de estado presidente dos Estados Unidos Twitter
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)