"Os Simpsons" mudaram de cor para que ninguém esqueça o crime que matou George Floyd

Artista e ativista aleXsandro Palombo prestou tributo ao cidadão afro-americano desenhando os personagens de Simpons de negro.
Correio da Manhã 09:16
O ativista e artista AleXsandro Palombo decidiu homenagear George Floyd, o cidadão afro-americano morto às mãos da polícia, tornando os personagens de 'Os Simpsons' em atores dos recentes episódios que têm afetado os EUA.

Uma das ilustrações mais partilhadas nas redes sociais é a do momento em que é caricaturada a ação policial que terá matado George Floyd.
George Floyd "I Can't Breathe" by aleXsandro Palombo

