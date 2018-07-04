Pai ajuda mulher com problemas de saúde e amamenta filha bebé

Caso aconteceu em Wisconsin, nos Estados Unidos.

April Neubauer foram pais de uma menina, em junho, mas a mãe não conseguia amamentar a recém-nascida devido a problemas de saúde. Por isso, com o auxílio de uma enfermeira, foi o pai que a amamentou, em Wisconsin, nos Estados Unidos.



A gravidez e o parto de April não foram saudáveis, devido a dificuldades hormonais, e a mulher acabou mesmo por ter convulsões antes de ser levada para os cuidados intensivos.



Por causa de todas estas complicações, April não conseguiu amamentar a filha nas primeiras horas de vida e, por isso, foi Maximillian quem colocou um protetor de mamilo falso e, com a ajuda de uma seringa e um tubo de alimentação, deu de mamar à sua filha durante algum tempo.



"Trata-se de um dispositivo usado por mães adotivas, por bebés que precisam de ser alimentados de forma especial ou por mulheres com problemas nos mamilos", explicou a enfermeira Martin-Dennehy, em declarações à CBS News, referindo que são ferramentas habitualmente usadas para auxiliar na lactação. "Apesar disso, foi a primeira vez que vimos um pai usar", adiantou.



A mãe da bebé divulgou uma fotografia no Facebook do pai a amamentar a criança.























