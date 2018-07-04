Pai ajuda mulher com problemas de saúde e amamenta filha bebé

I have the most amazing husband ever!! Unfortunately I had 2 seizures and had to do an emergency C-Section. So I was completely out of it when Rosalia was born and didn’t get to do the immediate skin on skin like I had planned. But leave it up to Daddy to step in! He has been absolutely awesome and amazing. Since I wasn’t able to breastfeed right away due to recovering from my seizures and c-section, papi was given the opportunity to breastfeed himself! Nurses hooked him up with a suction cup nipple and there she went I’m so thankful for my husband and couldn’t have picked a better man to start this wonderful family with ♥? #daddy #dad #dilf #papi #parent #parenting #parenthood #dadlife #hubby #husband #bestfriend #lover #baby #babygirl #rosalia #daddysgirl #daddydaughter #daddydaughtertime #papi #breastfeeding #fakenipple #mrmom #hesamazing #myheart #myloves #daughter @carbon_arc_kid_madmax
