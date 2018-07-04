Correio da Manhã

Pai ajuda mulher com problemas de saúde e amamenta filha bebé

Caso aconteceu em Wisconsin, nos Estados Unidos.
Maxamillian e April Neubauer foram pais de uma menina, em junho, mas a mãe não conseguia amamentar a recém-nascida devido a problemas de saúde. Por isso, com o auxílio de uma enfermeira, foi o pai que a amamentou, em Wisconsin, nos Estados Unidos.

A gravidez e o parto de April não foram saudáveis, devido a dificuldades hormonais, e a mulher acabou mesmo por ter convulsões antes de ser levada para os cuidados intensivos.

Por causa de todas estas complicações, April não conseguiu amamentar a filha nas primeiras horas de vida e, por isso, foi Maximillian quem colocou um protetor de mamilo falso e, com a ajuda de uma seringa e um tubo de alimentação, deu de mamar à sua filha durante algum tempo. 

"Trata-se de um dispositivo usado por mães adotivas, por bebés que precisam de ser alimentados de forma especial ou por mulheres com problemas nos mamilos", explicou a enfermeira Martin-Dennehy, em declarações à CBS News, referindo que são ferramentas habitualmente usadas para auxiliar na lactação. "Apesar disso, foi a primeira vez que vimos um pai usar", adiantou. 

A mãe da bebé divulgou uma fotografia no Facebook do pai a amamentar a criança.

I have the most amazing husband ever!! Unfortunately I had 2 seizures and had to do an emergency C-Section. So I was completely out of it when Rosalia was born and didn’t get to do the immediate skin on skin like I had planned. But leave it up to Daddy to step in! He has been absolutely awesome and amazing. Since I wasn’t able to breastfeed right away due to recovering from my seizures and c-section, papi was given the opportunity to breastfeed himself! Nurses hooked him up with a suction cup nipple and there she went I’m so thankful for my husband and couldn’t have picked a better man to start this wonderful family with ♥? #daddy #dad #dilf #papi #parent #parenting #parenthood #dadlife #hubby #husband #bestfriend #lover #baby #babygirl #rosalia #daddysgirl #daddydaughter #daddydaughtertime #papi #breastfeeding #fakenipple #mrmom #hesamazing #myheart #myloves #daughter @carbon_arc_kid_madmax

