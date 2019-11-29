 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo
6

Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e "vários feridos"

Polícia conseguiu imobilizar o atacante. Autoridades pedem que as pessoas se afastem.
14:31
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'
A polícia britânica foi chamada, esta sexta-feira, para um 'incidente' na Ponte de Londres. Segundo a Reuters, a polícia alvejou um homem após um esfaqueamento. Há ainda registo de vários feridos.

As autoridades informaram no Twitter que foram chamadas ao local para um esfaqueamento e que um homem foi detido. Confirmaram que várias pessoas ficaram feridas.

Vídeos que circulam nas redes sociais mostram carros de polícias, ambulâncias e autocarros na ponte.

Testemunhas revelaram ao The Sun que o homem na ponte aparentava estar a usar um colete suicida. Várias pessoas em edifícios perto do local foram retiradas.

Boris Johnson, primeiro-ministro do Reino Unido, já veio dizer no Twitter que está a par do "incidente" na ponte e agradece às autoridades pela sua "imediata resposta".

A polícia afirma que as circunstâncias do ataque "não são claras" no entanto estão a responder ao mesmo como "um ato terrorista".

london bridge polícia ataque com faca esfaqueamento autoridadesataque com faca na ponte de londres. um detido e "vários feridos"
London Bridge polícia ataque com faca esfaqueamento autoridadesAtaque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e "vários feridos"
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)