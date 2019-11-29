Ataque com faca na Ponte de Londres. Um detido e 'vários feridos'

Edição Portugal | África
Testemunhas revelaram ao The Sun que o homem na ponte aparentava estar a usar um colete suicida. Várias pessoas em edifícios perto do local foram retiradas.
#BREAKING : Reports of a shooting incident on London Bridge #Londonbridge #London pic.twitter.com/9kLaoTFElP— News flash (@BRNewsFlash) November 29, 2019
A polícia afirma que as circunstâncias do ataque "não são claras" no entanto estão a responder ao mesmo como "um ato terrorista".
At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019
One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible.
"I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response." — Prime Minister Boris Johnson— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 29, 2019