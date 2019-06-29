Trump sugere reunião com Kim Jong-un na fronteira entre as duas Coreias



Donald Trump utilizou a rede social Twitter para partilhar o desejo que sente em dizer "um olá" a Kim Jog-un na fronteira entre os dois paises.



Presidente dos Estados Unidos inicia este sábado uma visita oficial de dois dias à Coreia do Sul.



After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!