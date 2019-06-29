 
Trump sugere reunião com Kim Jong-un na fronteira entre as duas Coreias

Presidente dos Estados Unidos utilizou as redes sociais para convidar o líder do Coreia do Norte.
00:53
O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, convidou o líder supremo da Coreia do Norte, Kim Jong-un, para uma reunião na fronteira entre da Coreia do Norte e a Coreia do Sul. 

Donald Trump utilizou a rede social Twitter para partilhar o desejo que sente em dizer "um olá" a Kim Jog-un na fronteira entre os dois paises.

Presidente dos Estados Unidos inicia este sábado uma visita oficial de dois dias à Coreia do Sul.


donald j. trump kim jong-un coreia do norte coreia do sul política diplomacia defesa relações internacionais relações internacionais forças armadas twitter donald trump presidente dos estados unidos north korea
