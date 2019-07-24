Theresa May despede-se do governo. Os sucessos de Borris "serão os sucessos do país"

Edição Portugal | África
- Exclusivos
- Cm ao Minuto
- Portugal
- Sociedade
- Desporto
- Política
- Economia
- Opinião
- Mundo
- Insólitos
- Cultura
- Tv Media
- Tecnologia
- Famosos
- Boa Vida
- Multimédia
- Mais CM
- Lisbon Cool
- CMTV
- C Studio
This afternoon, in an Audience with The Queen, The Right Honourable Theresa May MP tendered her resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. Her Majesty was graciously pleased to accept. https://t.co/IR70T3Ag3E pic.twitter.com/C1EhQpxEWO— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 24, 2019