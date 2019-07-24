 
Theresa May despede-se do governo. Os sucessos de Borris "serão os sucessos do país"

Sobre o futuro do Reino Unido, May deixou claro que os "sucessos do governo de Boris Johnson serão os sucessos do país"
Correio da Manhã 14:59
Theresa May
Theresa May
Theresa May
Theresa May
Theresa May
Theresa May
Num discurso bastante curto, preferido ao lado do marido, Theresa May despede-se do governo frisando que vai "continuar a servir o país como parlamentar". 

Agradecendo a todos os que a apoiaram ao longo do mandato, Theresa May referiu foi uma "honra servir o pais como primeira-ministra" e explicou que vai agora entregar a sua renúncia à rainha Isabel II no Palácio de Buckingham.

Sobre o futuro do governo britânico, May deixou claro que os "sucessos do governo de Boris Johnson serão os sucessos do país", não esquecendo o grande desafio que o Reino Unido enfrenta - a saída da União Europeia. 

"Estou prestes a sair de Downing Street, mas tenho orgulho de continuar como parlamentar de Maidenhead. Irei continuar a fazer tudo o que puder para servir o interesse nacional. E farei a minha parte na criação de um Reino Unido, um grande país com um grande futuro, que realmente funcione para todos", termina.
A casa real britância anunciou, através da rede social Twitter, que a renúncia de foi aceite pela rainha Isabel II.
