 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Portugal
8

"Momentos como estes fazem-nos perceber o que é importante": Rapper baleado no Algarve já está em casa

Jovem foi atingido na perna por um grupo de assaltantes irlandeses.
Correio da Manhã 11:24
Rapper baleado no Algarve já está em casa
Rapper baleado no Algarve já está em casa
Mist, de 27 anos, é um rapper inglês e estava de férias
Rapper baleado no Algarve já está em casa
Rapper baleado no Algarve já está em casa
Mist, de 27 anos, é um rapper inglês e estava de férias
Rapper baleado no Algarve já está em casa
Rapper baleado no Algarve já está em casa
Mist, de 27 anos, é um rapper inglês e estava de férias

Relacionadas

O rapper inglês Mist que foi baleado durante um assalto na noite desta terça-feira numa residência em Almancil, Algarve, já se encontra em casa, em Inglaterra.

Em recuperação, o jovem que foi atingido na perna por um grupo de assaltantes irlandeses que levaram dinheiro, ouro, documentos, passaporte e telemóvel do músico, fez uma publicação no Instagram onde agradece todas as mensagens de apoio e carinho que recebeu.



"Recebi muito amor nestes dois dias! Obrigado a todos por rezarem por mim e por me enviarem mensagens. Momentos como estes fazem-nos perceber o que é importante! Estou aqui, a recuperar bem, pronto para fazer mais músicas!", pode ler-se na publicação feita pelo artista na rede social.

Mist fez ainda um vídeo onde mostra a perna onde foi baleado com uma ligadura.

Recorde que depois de ser baleado, Mist foi transportado para o hospital de Faro por amigos. Teve alta hospitalar na manhã desta quarta-feira. 
algarve mist almancil inglaterra instagram crime lei e justiça acidentes e desastres política questões sociais
Algarve Mist Almancil Inglaterra Instagram crime lei e justiça acidentes e desastres política questões sociais
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)