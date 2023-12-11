'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' e série 'Succession' lideram corrida aos Globos de Ouro

Já são conhecidos todos os nomeados para os 81.º Globos de Ouro, apresentados pelos atores Cedric The Entertainer e Wilmer Valderrama. 'Barbie' lidera com nove nomeações, seguido de 'Oppenheimer', com oito.



A cerimónia de entrega dos Globos de Ouro acontece a 7 de janeiro.





Estes são os nomeados deste ano:

Cinema

Melhor Filme - Drama



"Oppenheimer" (Universal Pictures)

"Killers of the Flower Moon" (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

"Maestro" (Netflix)

"Past Lives" (A24)

"The Zone of Interest" (A24)

"Anatomy of a Fall" (Neon)



Melhor Filme - Comédia ou Musical



"Barbie" (Warner Bros.)

"Poor Things" (Searchlight Pictures)

"American Fiction" (MGM)

"The Holdovers" (Focus Features)

"May December" (Netflix)

"Air" (Amazon MGM Studios)



Melhor Realização



Bradley Cooper — "Maestro"

Greta Gerwig — "Barbie"

Yorgos Lanthimos — "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan — "Oppenheimer"

Martin Scorsese — "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Celine Song — "Past Lives"

Melhor Argumento



"Barbie" — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

"Poor Things" — Tony McNamara

"Oppenheimer" — Christopher Nolan

"Killers of the Flower Moon" — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

"Past Lives" — Celine Song

"Anatomy of a Fall" — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari



Melhor Ator - Drama



Bradley Cooper — "Maestro"

Cillian Murphy — "Oppenheimer"

Leonardo DiCaprio — "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Colman Domingo — "Rustin"

Andrew Scott — "All of Us Strangers"

Barry Keoghan — "Saltburn"



Melhor Atriz - Drama



Lily Gladstone — "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Carey Mulligan – "Maestro"

Sandra Hüller – "Anatomy of a Fall"

Annette Bening — "Nyad"

Greta Lee — "Past Lives"

Cailee Spaeny — "Priscilla"



Melhor Ator - Comédia ou Musical



Nicolas Cage — "Dream Scenario"

Timothée Chalamet — "Wonka"

Matt Damon — "Air"

Paul Giamatti — "The Holdovers"

Joaquin Phoenix — "Beau Is Afraid"

Jeffrey Wright — "American Fiction"



Melhor Atriz - Comédia ou Musical



Fantasia Barrino – "The Color Purple"

Jennifer Lawrence – "No Hard Feelings"

Natalie Portman – "May December"

Alma Pöysti – "Fallen Leaves"

Margot Robbie – "Barbie"

Emma Stone – "Poor Things"



Melhor Ator Secundário



Willem Dafoe — "Poor Things"

Robert DeNiro — "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr. — "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling — "Barbie"

Charles Melton — "May December"

Mark Ruffalo — "Poor Things"



Melhor Atriz Secundária



Emily Blunt — "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks — "The Color Purple"

Jodie Foster — "Nyad"

Julianne Moore — "May December"

Rosamund Pike — "Saltburn"

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — "The Holdovers"



Melhor Filme em Língua Não-Inglesa



"Anatomy of a Fall" (Neon) — France

"Fallen Leaves" (Mubi) — Finland

"Io Capitano" (01 Distribution) — Italy

"Past Lives" (A24) — United States

"Society of the Snow" (Netflix) — Spain

"The Zone of Interest" (A24) — United Kingdom



Melhor Filme de Animação



"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Suzume"

"Wish"



Melhor Banda Sonora



Ludwig Göransson — "Oppenheimer" (Universal Pictures)

Jerskin Fendrix — "Poor Things" (Searchlight Pictures)

Robbie Robertson — "Killers of the Flower Moon" (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Mica Levi — "The Zone of Interest" (A24)

Daniel Pemberton — "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" (Sony Pictures)

Joe Hisaishi — "The Boy and the Heron" (GKids)



Melhor Canção Original



"Barbie" — "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas

"Barbie" — "Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

"She Came to Me" — "Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" — "Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

"Barbie" — "I’m Just Ken" by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

"Rustin" — "Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz



Melhor filme por mérito cinematográfico e comercial



"Barbie"

"Guardiões da Galáxia - Vol. 3"

"Homem-Aranha: Através do Aranhaverso"

"John Wick: Capítulo 4"

"Missão: Impossível - Ajuste de Contas: Parte Um"

"Oppenheimer"

"Super Mario Bros: O Filme"

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"





Televisão



Melhor Série - Drama



"1923" (Paramount+)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Diplomat" (Netflix)

"The Last of Us" (HBO)

"The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

"Succession" (HBO)



Melhor Série - Musical ou Comédia

"The Bear" (FX)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"Jury Duty" (Amazon Freevee)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Barry" (HBO)

Melhor Ator numa Série - Drama



Pedro Pascal — "The Last of Us"

Kieran Culkin — "Succession"

Jeremy Strong — "Succession"

Brian Cox — "Succession"

Gary Oldman — "Slow Horses"

Dominic West — "The Crown"



Melhor Atriz numa Série - Drama



Helen Mirren — "1923"

Bella Ramsey — "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell — "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook — "Succession"

Imelda Staunton — "The Crown"

Emma Stone — "The Curse"



Melhor Ator numa Série - Comédia ou Musical



Bill Hader — "Barry"

Steve Martin — "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short — "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Segel — "Shrinking"

Jason Sudeikis — "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White — "The Bear"



Melhor Atriz numa Série - Comédia ou Musical



Ayo Edebiri — "The Bear"

Natasha Lyonne — "Poker Face"

Quinta Brunson — "Abbott Elementary"

Rachel Brosnahan — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Selena Gomez — "Only Murders in the Building"

Elle Fanning – "The Great"



Melhor Ator Secundário numa Série



Billy Crudup — "The Morning Show"

Matthew Macfadyen — "Succession"

James Marsden — "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — "The Bear"

Alan Ruck — "Succession"

Alexander Skarsgård — "Succession"



Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Série



Elizabeth Debicki — "The Crown"

Abby Elliott — "The Bear"

Christina Ricci — "Yellowjackets"

J. Smith-Cameron — "Succession"

Meryl Streep — "Only Murders in the Building"

Hannah Waddingham — "Ted Lasso"



Melhor Minissérie ou Telefilme



"Beef" (Netflix)

"Lessons in Chemistry" (Apple TV+)

"Daisy Jones & the Six" (Amazon Prime Video)

"All the Light We Cannot See" (Netflix)

"Fellow Travelers" (Showtime)

"Fargo" (FX)



Melhor Ator numa Minissérie ou Telefilme



Matt Bomer — "Fellow Travelers"

Sam Claflin — "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Jon Hamm — "Fargo"

Woody Harrelson — "White House Plumbers"

David Oyelowo — "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Steven Yeun — "Beef"



Melhor Atriz numa Minissérie ou Telefilme



Riley Keough — "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Brie Larson — "Lessons in Chemistry"

Elizabeth Olsen — "Love and Death"

Juno Temple — "Fargo"

Rachel Weisz — "Dead Ringers"

Ali Wong — "Beef"