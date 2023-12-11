'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' e série 'Succession' lideram corrida aos Globos de Ouro

Já são conhecidos todos os nomeados para os 81.º Globos de Ouro, apresentados pelos atores Cedric The Entertainer e Wilmer Valderrama. 'Barbie' lidera com nove nomeações, seguido de 'Oppenheimer', com oito.
A cerimónia de entrega dos Globos de Ouro acontece a 7 de janeiro.
Estes são os nomeados deste ano:
Cinema
Melhor Filme - Drama
"Oppenheimer" (Universal Pictures)
"Killers of the Flower Moon" (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
"Maestro" (Netflix)
"Past Lives" (A24)
"The Zone of Interest" (A24)
"Anatomy of a Fall" (Neon)
Melhor Filme - Comédia ou Musical
"Barbie" (Warner Bros.)
"Poor Things" (Searchlight Pictures)
"American Fiction" (MGM)
"The Holdovers" (Focus Features)
"May December" (Netflix)
"Air" (Amazon MGM Studios)
Melhor Realização
Bradley Cooper — "Maestro"
Greta Gerwig — "Barbie"
Yorgos Lanthimos — "Poor Things"
Christopher Nolan — "Oppenheimer"
Martin Scorsese — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Celine Song — "Past Lives"
Melhor Argumento
"Barbie" — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
"Poor Things" — Tony McNamara
"Oppenheimer" — Christopher Nolan
"Killers of the Flower Moon" — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
"Past Lives" — Celine Song
"Anatomy of a Fall" — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Melhor Ator - Drama
Bradley Cooper — "Maestro"
Cillian Murphy — "Oppenheimer"
Leonardo DiCaprio — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Colman Domingo — "Rustin"
Andrew Scott — "All of Us Strangers"
Barry Keoghan — "Saltburn"
Melhor Atriz - Drama
Lily Gladstone — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Carey Mulligan – "Maestro"
Sandra Hüller – "Anatomy of a Fall"
Annette Bening — "Nyad"
Greta Lee — "Past Lives"
Cailee Spaeny — "Priscilla"
Melhor Ator - Comédia ou Musical
Nicolas Cage — "Dream Scenario"
Timothée Chalamet — "Wonka"
Matt Damon — "Air"
Paul Giamatti — "The Holdovers"
Joaquin Phoenix — "Beau Is Afraid"
Jeffrey Wright — "American Fiction"
Melhor Atriz - Comédia ou Musical
Fantasia Barrino – "The Color Purple"
Jennifer Lawrence – "No Hard Feelings"
Natalie Portman – "May December"
Alma Pöysti – "Fallen Leaves"
Margot Robbie – "Barbie"
Emma Stone – "Poor Things"
Melhor Ator Secundário
Willem Dafoe — "Poor Things"
Robert DeNiro — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Robert Downey Jr. — "Oppenheimer"
Ryan Gosling — "Barbie"
Charles Melton — "May December"
Mark Ruffalo — "Poor Things"
Melhor Atriz Secundária
Emily Blunt — "Oppenheimer"
Danielle Brooks — "The Color Purple"
Jodie Foster — "Nyad"
Julianne Moore — "May December"
Rosamund Pike — "Saltburn"
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — "The Holdovers"
Melhor Filme em Língua Não-Inglesa
"Anatomy of a Fall" (Neon) — France
"Fallen Leaves" (Mubi) — Finland
"Io Capitano" (01 Distribution) — Italy
"Past Lives" (A24) — United States
"Society of the Snow" (Netflix) — Spain
"The Zone of Interest" (A24) — United Kingdom
Melhor Filme de Animação
"The Boy and the Heron"
"Elemental"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
"Suzume"
"Wish"
Melhor Banda Sonora
Ludwig Göransson — "Oppenheimer" (Universal Pictures)
Jerskin Fendrix — "Poor Things" (Searchlight Pictures)
Robbie Robertson — "Killers of the Flower Moon" (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
Mica Levi — "The Zone of Interest" (A24)
Daniel Pemberton — "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" (Sony Pictures)
Joe Hisaishi — "The Boy and the Heron" (GKids)
Melhor Canção Original
"Barbie" — "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas
"Barbie" — "Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
"She Came to Me" — "Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" — "Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
"Barbie" — "I’m Just Ken" by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
"Rustin" — "Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz
Melhor filme por mérito cinematográfico e comercial
"Barbie"
"Guardiões da Galáxia - Vol. 3"
"Homem-Aranha: Através do Aranhaverso"
"John Wick: Capítulo 4"
"Missão: Impossível - Ajuste de Contas: Parte Um"
"Oppenheimer"
"Super Mario Bros: O Filme"
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"
Televisão
Melhor Série - Drama
"1923" (Paramount+)
"The Crown" (Netflix)
"The Diplomat" (Netflix)
"The Last of Us" (HBO)
"The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)
"Succession" (HBO)
Melhor Série - Musical ou Comédia
"The Bear" (FX)
"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
"Jury Duty" (Amazon Freevee)
"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
"Barry" (HBO)
Melhor Ator numa Série - Drama
Pedro Pascal — "The Last of Us"
Kieran Culkin — "Succession"
Jeremy Strong — "Succession"
Brian Cox — "Succession"
Gary Oldman — "Slow Horses"
Dominic West — "The Crown"
Melhor Atriz numa Série - Drama
Helen Mirren — "1923"
Bella Ramsey — "The Last of Us"
Keri Russell — "The Diplomat"
Sarah Snook — "Succession"
Imelda Staunton — "The Crown"
Emma Stone — "The Curse"
Melhor Ator numa Série - Comédia ou Musical
Bill Hader — "Barry"
Steve Martin — "Only Murders in the Building"
Martin Short — "Only Murders in the Building"
Jason Segel — "Shrinking"
Jason Sudeikis — "Ted Lasso"
Jeremy Allen White — "The Bear"
Melhor Atriz numa Série - Comédia ou Musical
Ayo Edebiri — "The Bear"
Natasha Lyonne — "Poker Face"
Quinta Brunson — "Abbott Elementary"
Rachel Brosnahan — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Selena Gomez — "Only Murders in the Building"
Elle Fanning – "The Great"
Melhor Ator Secundário numa Série
Billy Crudup — "The Morning Show"
Matthew Macfadyen — "Succession"
James Marsden — "Jury Duty"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — "The Bear"
Alan Ruck — "Succession"
Alexander Skarsgård — "Succession"
Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Série
Elizabeth Debicki — "The Crown"
Abby Elliott — "The Bear"
Christina Ricci — "Yellowjackets"
J. Smith-Cameron — "Succession"
Meryl Streep — "Only Murders in the Building"
Hannah Waddingham — "Ted Lasso"
Melhor Minissérie ou Telefilme
"Beef" (Netflix)
"Lessons in Chemistry" (Apple TV+)
"Daisy Jones & the Six" (Amazon Prime Video)
"All the Light We Cannot See" (Netflix)
"Fellow Travelers" (Showtime)
"Fargo" (FX)
Melhor Ator numa Minissérie ou Telefilme
Matt Bomer — "Fellow Travelers"
Sam Claflin — "Daisy Jones & the Six"
Jon Hamm — "Fargo"
Woody Harrelson — "White House Plumbers"
David Oyelowo — "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"
Steven Yeun — "Beef"
Melhor Atriz numa Minissérie ou Telefilme
Riley Keough — "Daisy Jones & the Six"
Brie Larson — "Lessons in Chemistry"
Elizabeth Olsen — "Love and Death"
Juno Temple — "Fargo"
Rachel Weisz — "Dead Ringers"
Ali Wong — "Beef"