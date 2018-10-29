Plantel do Leicester devastado com morte do dono do clube: "Nunca vi um homem como tu"

Struggling to find the right words....but to me you are legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club. Thank you for everything you did for… https://t.co/FzTaXVejUg— Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) 28 de outubro de 2018
Words can’t describe how I feel. A truly great, kind, loving man who will be missed so much by everyone.— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) 28 de outubro de 2018
I will never forget the Chairman’s support, not only during my time @LCFC but also during the World Cup RIP ? #TheBoss pic.twitter.com/66aGjGGwX9
I have no words to express the sadness today. My deepest condolences to everyone in @LCFC.— Vicente Iborra (@Iborra_Vicente) 28 de outubro de 2018
I am very grateful to our chairman for the treatment and affection since I arrived.He was a very great man.
Sin palabras.Día muy triste para toda la familia del Leicester. DEP. #TheBoss pic.twitter.com/iQCGGhNi4p
Thank you ?? #theboss #lcfc pic.twitter.com/7qLuveBl4s— Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) 28 de outubro de 2018
May the good Lord accept your soul rest on boss pic.twitter.com/i9mvDyY9Gu— Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) 28 de outubro de 2018
Thank you for everything Boss, your legacy here at @LCFC will continue to inspire us all. RIP to a truly remarkable man #TheBoss ?? pic.twitter.com/YYRxQ4IwnL— Danny Ward (@dan_ward52) 28 de outubro de 2018
Devastated.— DG7 (@22Demarai) 28 de outubro de 2018
A generous, kind man who always had a smile on his face. Always believed in us and never stop supporting us. I’d like to Thank You for helping me and everyone involved with the club including the fans achieve such amazing things. Dreams.
RIP, #TheBoss pic.twitter.com/N3avlRe60J
Devastated and heartbroken at the news that no one survived the helicopter crash yesterday Life isn’t fair sometimes. A wonderful thoughtful man who lived and breathed Leicester City Football Club. Rest in Peace Boss #ThanksBoss pic.twitter.com/vJmksNjFf5— James Maddison (@Madders10) 28 de outubro de 2018
Ver esta publicação no Instagram
Heartbroken and devastated What a shocking day for our club #lcfc #leicestercity #weareone
