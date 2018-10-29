Plantel do Leicester devastado com morte do dono do clube: "Nunca vi um homem como tu"

Jogadores dos foxes reagiram em massa nas redes sociais à tragédia.

Struggling to find the right words....but to me you are legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club. Thank you for everything you did for… https://t.co/FzTaXVejUg — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) 28 de outubro de 2018

Words can’t describe how I feel. A truly great, kind, loving man who will be missed so much by everyone.



I will never forget the Chairman’s support, not only during my time @LCFC but also during the World Cup RIP ? #TheBoss pic.twitter.com/66aGjGGwX9 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) 28 de outubro de 2018

I have no words to express the sadness today. My deepest condolences to everyone in @LCFC.

I am very grateful to our chairman for the treatment and affection since I arrived.He was a very great man.

Sin palabras.Día muy triste para toda la familia del Leicester. DEP. #TheBoss pic.twitter.com/iQCGGhNi4p — Vicente Iborra (@Iborra_Vicente) 28 de outubro de 2018

May the good Lord accept your soul rest on boss pic.twitter.com/i9mvDyY9Gu — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) 28 de outubro de 2018

Thank you for everything Boss, your legacy here at @LCFC will continue to inspire us all. RIP to a truly remarkable man #TheBoss ?? pic.twitter.com/YYRxQ4IwnL — Danny Ward (@dan_ward52) 28 de outubro de 2018

Devastated.

A generous, kind man who always had a smile on his face. Always believed in us and never stop supporting us. I’d like to Thank You for helping me and everyone involved with the club including the fans achieve such amazing things. Dreams.

RIP, #TheBoss pic.twitter.com/N3avlRe60J — DG7 (@22Demarai) 28 de outubro de 2018

Devastated and heartbroken at the news that no one survived the helicopter crash yesterday Life isn’t fair sometimes. A wonderful thoughtful man who lived and breathed Leicester City Football Club. Rest in Peace Boss #ThanksBoss pic.twitter.com/vJmksNjFf5 — James Maddison (@Madders10) 28 de outubro de 2018

O futebol está de luto depois da morte de Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, dono do Leicester. O clube onde militam os portugueses Ricardo Pereira e Adrien Silvaque se despenhou na noite de sábado.Os jogadores dos foxes reagiram em massa nas redes sociais à tragédia.Numa declaração pública, o Leicester afirma que "o mundo perdeu um grande homem. Um homem de bondade, generosidade e um homem cuja vida foi definida pelo amor que ele dedicou à sua família e aos que ele liderou com tanto sucesso".Os adeptos do Leicester depositaram hoje flores e camisolas de futebol no Estádio King Power, após a queda do helicóptero do presidente do clube inglês.Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ganhou popularidade no mundo do futebol, ao elevar o estatuto do Leicester de um clube da segunda divisão a campeão inglês, em 2015/16.Dezenas de ramos de flores, uma foto de uma raposa -- o símbolo do clube --, lenços azuis e brancos e uma representação do deus hindu Ganesh estavam entre os objetos depositados nas imediações do estádio, onde se despenhou o helicóptero, no sábado.Além das inúmeras mensagens de apoio às vítimas, várias homenagens ocorreram durante os jogos da Liga inglesa disputados durante o dia de hoje, já depois de o Leicester ter anunciado o adiamento de um jogo do campeonato feminino, que teria lugar no King Power.Após os jogos do Leicester em casa, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha abandonava o recinto no seu helicóptero, que descolou como habitualmente do centro do relvado. Um dos filhos de Vichai, Aiyawatt, é vice-presidente do clube e um outro, Apichet, é o diretor executivo.