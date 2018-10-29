Correio da Manhã

Plantel do Leicester devastado com morte do dono do clube: "Nunca vi um homem como tu"

Jogadores dos foxes reagiram em massa nas redes sociais à tragédia.
01:48
O futebol está de luto depois da morte de Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, dono do Leicester. O clube onde militam os portugueses Ricardo Pereira e Adrien Silva confirmou que o magnata tailandês seguia no helicóptero que se despenhou na noite de sábado.

Os jogadores dos foxes reagiram em massa nas redes sociais à tragédia.

Numa declaração pública, o Leicester afirma que "o mundo perdeu um grande homem. Um homem de bondade, generosidade e um homem cuja vida foi definida pelo amor que ele dedicou à sua família e aos que ele liderou com tanto sucesso".

Romaria junto ao estádio

Os adeptos do Leicester depositaram hoje flores e camisolas de futebol no Estádio King Power, após a queda do helicóptero do presidente do clube inglês.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ganhou popularidade no mundo do futebol, ao elevar o estatuto do Leicester de um clube da segunda divisão a campeão inglês, em 2015/16.

Dezenas de ramos de flores, uma foto de uma raposa -- o símbolo do clube --, lenços azuis e brancos e uma representação do deus hindu Ganesh estavam entre os objetos depositados nas imediações do estádio, onde se despenhou o helicóptero, no sábado.

Além das inúmeras mensagens de apoio às vítimas, várias homenagens ocorreram durante os jogos da Liga inglesa disputados durante o dia de hoje, já depois de o Leicester ter anunciado o adiamento de um jogo do campeonato feminino, que teria lugar no King Power.

Após os jogos do Leicester em casa, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha abandonava o recinto no seu helicóptero, que descolou como habitualmente do centro do relvado. Um dos filhos de Vichai, Aiyawatt, é vice-presidente do clube e um outro, Apichet, é o diretor executivo.































Ver esta publicação no Instagram

Heartbroken and devastated What a shocking day for our club #lcfc #leicestercity #weareone

Uma publicação partilhada por Adrien Silva (@adriensilva23) a









